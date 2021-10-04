 Skip to content
(Discover)   A couple of physicists published a paper on something that everyone who grew up watching Tom Baker thought of when they were 12   (discovermagazine.com) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby misspelled Jon Pertwee. It's an  interesting hypothesis but with no real means of testing it, that's all it will be. He says until the first flying polyp is found in Australia...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.
 
sniderman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, I too have watched Star Trek Voyager.  We're going to turn into newts and also meet super advanced dinosaurs and thumb wrestle the Borg.

/I get distracted in the later episodes, so I might not have that entirely correct.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moontrap.  Walter Koenig suggested this and knocked space boots with large breasted Mayan on the moon.
ST: Voyager:  Angry reptilians fled in to the Delta quadrant and the stupid, talking monkeys followed them there.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If all the evidence was subducted to the mantle, we'll never know.  And since we can find and study fossil bacteria, but haven't seen evidence of Siluria, the odds get everbsmaller.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing new. This has been floating around for a long, long time. I can't believe that people get paid for just sitting around and thinking about this stuff. A HUGE waste of money.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.


Would there?

Geologic time is long.  Like, really long.

If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A new age begins as the Wheel of Time turns again.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its not impossible for that to happen, but if it did happen we'd be finding pieces of their constructions. And we're not.... but we are finding pieces of the original formation of the planet so... I'm gonna say it didnt happen.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Scarves?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Scarves?


Towels.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

daffy: Nothing new. This has been floating around for a long, long time. I can't believe that people get paid for just sitting around and thinking about this stuff. A HUGE waste of money.


Well, there it is
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.

Would there?

Geologic time is long.  Like, really long.

If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?


A very thin layer of crushed plastic and compressed Twinkies.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How many nuclear Armageddon stories end with an Adam and Eve reverence?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.


That's not how hundreds of millions of years of geology works.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
reference
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gooch: Doc Daneeka: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.

Would there?

Geologic time is long.  Like, really long.

If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?

A very thin layer of crushed plastic and compressed Twinkies.


And that's it there. We would see likely see habitation on that scale reflected in the soil strata.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A couple of physicists published a paper on something that everyone who grew up watching Tom Baker thought of when they were 12 outside of physics and act like they're doing everyone a favour by bringing their mighty physics intellects to the lesser disciplines.

FTFY, Subby.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gooch: Doc Daneeka: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.

Would there?

Geologic time is long.  Like, really long.

If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?

A very thin layer of crushed plastic and compressed Twinkies.


The Twinkies, of course, are keeping Keith Richards alive.
 
smileyphase
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We should leave a note for the next dominant species before we turn off the lights. Maybe an apology for the mess, and a hint what geological layer they can use to recover all those rare earth metals we stuck in our electronics.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.

Would there?

Geologic time is long.  Like, really long.

If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?


There would be shiatloads of it.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On land, modern mammal orders (including primates) suddenly appear in Europe and in North America.

Probably escaped from laboratory in the East
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What'll really bake your noodle later on is learning that gold coins can't be carbon dated. And gold doesn't rust.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: How many nuclear Armageddon stories end with an Adam and Eve reverence?


Since Probe 7 aired ... all of them?
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I think subby misspelled Jon Pertwee. It's an  interesting hypothesis but with no real means of testing it, that's all it will be. He says until the first flying polyp is found in Australia...


My admittedly limited understanding of it is that the whole point is that this is untestable and probably unknowable.  They are not proposing there was or likely was or even may have been an advanced civilization on Earth before us as much as they are trying to make us think about how we would go about finding out if there had been if we wanted to.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.

Would there?

Geologic time is long.  Like, really long.

If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?


That's a long time but maybe the moon and mars rovers and assorted hardware would still exist in a somewhat identifiable state, and the Voyageur spacecrafts should last basically forever unless they crash. And whatever else we've sent out there.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Moontrap.  Walter Koenig suggested this and knocked space boots with large breasted Mayan on the moon.
ST: Voyager:  Angry reptilians fled in to the Delta quadrant and the stupid, talking monkeys followed them there.


"Moontrap"?  To the Googles!
That sounds... dreadful.

It's on my wishlist.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Interesting; however, there would still be remnants of structures, mining, and other industry.


There garbage would be everywhere.  Unless they built all their technology out of mucus and slime.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Build in metal and stone, your structures last as long as those materials hold their shape.  Build in flesh and bone - the structures last until they die and decay.

If they lived in giant mushroom villages, we wouldn't have a bloody clue.  If their computers were crystal/light based, some hippie is probably wearing petabytes of eldritch horror porn as a necklace to help them "attune their chakras" or something.  Think about how much sense a dvd would make to someone living in the 1400s.
 
chewd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?


I think yes, i think it would be everywhere. You'd be hard pressed to escape the fact that a race of smart monkeys lived here.

Even 100 million years from now. 

Sure, over the course of that 100 million years, the surface of the Earth will have changed a lot, the continents will have moved, plates will have subducted under other plates, sea beds will turn into mountains and mountains will wind up on seabeds, but there would still be evidence of our being here. We have all sorts of fossils from 100 million years ago, and they didnt have stuff like metal & asphalt and concrete... all t hey had was flesh & bone & we still see evidence of their presence.

What exactly would a 100 million year old fossilized Subaru look like? I dont know, but I have no doubt that it would be detectable... and even if its not, a bulldozer would be... and even if its not, a concrete building would be... and even if its not, 1000 miles of highway would be.. etc
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought the theory was the little dino's with ray guns mastered space-time travel
technology, and they are the little green men that pop up and play chicken with
the Air Force from time to time.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chewd: Doc Daneeka: If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?

I think yes, i think it would be everywhere. You'd be hard pressed to escape the fact that a race of smart monkeys lived here.

Even 100 million years from now. 

Sure, over the course of that 100 million years, the surface of the Earth will have changed a lot, the continents will have moved, plates will have subducted under other plates, sea beds will turn into mountains and mountains will wind up on seabeds, but there would still be evidence of our being here. We have all sorts of fossils from 100 million years ago, and they didnt have stuff like metal & asphalt and concrete... all t hey had was flesh & bone & we still see evidence of their presence.

What exactly would a 100 million year old fossilized Subaru look like? I dont know, but I have no doubt that it would be detectable... and even if its not, a bulldozer would be... and even if its not, a concrete building would be... and even if its not, 1000 miles of highway would be.. etc


A modern automobile would decay into brown dust in less than 1k years. No trace.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I think subby misspelled Jon Pertwee. It's an  interesting hypothesis but with no real means of testing it, that's all it will be. He says until the first flying polyp is found in Australia...


Yeah they mention the Silurians, Only Jon Pertwee ever met them in the original series.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the fate of human structures and tech in our absence interests you, a cat named Alan Weisman has written a thoroughly well-constructed book called The World After Us.

A truly interesting read. Shiat goes away much more quickly than you'd think.

Except the feral cats.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought up maps with GPS when I was a kid, but I never saw a dime.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: I thought the theory was the little dino's with ray guns mastered space-time travel
technology, and they are the little green men that pop up and play chicken with
the Air Force from time to time.


TEKI LATEX "Dinosaurs With Guns" (official video)
Youtube dWl-Kryr0dk
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Hoopy Frood: Scarves?

Towels.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DeadSeriousIdeaMan: Build in metal and stone, your structures last as long as those materials hold their shape.  Build in flesh and bone - the structures last until they die and decay.

If they lived in giant mushroom villages, we wouldn't have a bloody clue.


Not true... archeologists can often determine the layout of long-gone wooden buildings by detecting the post-holes that the wood used to sit in. The original material doesnt have to be at all present for there to be a lot of information preserved about its existence, its form, and even its usage. You'd be surprised to see what you can learn from a few marks in the dirt.

If they lived in giant mushroom villages we would see the "post holes" of these giant mushroom villages. And before you say that thats impossible.... heres evidence of a an ancient giant mushroom forest.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-​n​ews/long-before-trees-overtook-the-lan​d-earth-was-covered-by-giant-mushrooms​-13709647/

Now, maybe they were just a tiny sect, maybe this civilization wasnt world-wide... maybe it existed in a tiny little enclave for millions of years and were not widespread across the globe as much as we are and have therefore escaped detection by us.  I cant really argue against that, that may well be. But the idea that a previous civilization came to technology world-wide is an absolute no-go. And im not sure its possible for a small sect like that to come to high technology, i really feel like that kinda has to take a world-wide effort on some level. Maybe im wrong there, I do recognize that im making an assumption there, but i feel like its merited.

//way too many of my 2 cents
///apologies
 
perigee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No shait, Sherrr...uh, Vastra...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: chewd: Doc Daneeka: If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?

I think yes, i think it would be everywhere. You'd be hard pressed to escape the fact that a race of smart monkeys lived here.

Even 100 million years from now. 

Sure, over the course of that 100 million years, the surface of the Earth will have changed a lot, the continents will have moved, plates will have subducted under other plates, sea beds will turn into mountains and mountains will wind up on seabeds, but there would still be evidence of our being here. We have all sorts of fossils from 100 million years ago, and they didnt have stuff like metal & asphalt and concrete... all t hey had was flesh & bone & we still see evidence of their presence.

What exactly would a 100 million year old fossilized Subaru look like? I dont know, but I have no doubt that it would be detectable... and even if its not, a bulldozer would be... and even if its not, a concrete building would be... and even if its not, 1000 miles of highway would be.. etc

A modern automobile would decay into brown dust in less than 1k years. No trace.


In a thousand years there's a still a chance the damn thing would run let alone decay into dust.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jelly babies are neither jelly or babies?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virgo47
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Such a civilzation(s) apparently was not advanced enough to leave noticeable evidence on the moon/in orbit and therefore beneath our consideration.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even if the evidence wasn't readily apparent here on the Earth, I find it hard to imagine that an advanced civilization, spacefaring or terrestrial, would have seen that very shallow and mineral rich gravity well next door and not left something there. Then again, we haven't had much opportunity to do intensive surveys of the far side of the moon, and its entirely possible small structures have been unable to be discerned using the equipment that's looked at it so far.
But it's more likely that a spacefaring civilization mined the asteroids and smaller moons long before they came this close to the sun.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: chewd: Doc Daneeka: If we all vanished tomorrow, would there be any evidence of human civilization 100 million years from now?

I think yes, i think it would be everywhere. You'd be hard pressed to escape the fact that a race of smart monkeys lived here.

Even 100 million years from now.

Sure, over the course of that 100 million years, the surface of the Earth will have changed a lot, the continents will have moved, plates will have subducted under other plates, sea beds will turn into mountains and mountains will wind up on seabeds, but there would still be evidence of our being here. We have all sorts of fossils from 100 million years ago, and they didnt have stuff like metal & asphalt and concrete... all t hey had was flesh & bone & we still see evidence of their presence.

What exactly would a 100 million year old fossilized Subaru look like? I dont know, but I have no doubt that it would be detectable... and even if its not, a bulldozer would be... and even if its not, a concrete building would be... and even if its not, 1000 miles of highway would be.. etc

A modern automobile would decay into brown dust in less than 1k years. No trace.


I counter that argument with a picture of a 5000 year old wooden boat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's my question. To get to our level of technology we're mining the shiat out of the Earth. Strip mining, taking all of the metals and resources.  If an earlier civilization had done the same, would there be those resources for us to take?  I guess I'm saying would they have somehow grown back over millions and millions of years?  Rare earth metals and mineral products don't grow back they are extracted, right? Petroleum products do because they're fossils.  IANAG (geologist)
Explain like I'm five.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His colleagues were charmed by the implication. An ancient race of intelligent, fossil-fueled... chickens?

They moved to a backwoods asteroid and got law degrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They'll be back in about 980 years.
 
