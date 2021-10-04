 Skip to content
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My first thought was to wonder just how much of an accident this actually was.  But then I realized that the people that would want to kill this guy wouldn't bother to make it look like an accident.  In fact they would want everyone to know they did it.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So many thoughts:

1) Was Epstein a passenger?

2) "According to police, a civilian police car and a truck collided and caught fire on Sunday afternoon outside Markaryd. The truck driver was taken to hospital, and the cause of the collision was under investigation."
That driver also better have police protection.

3) I swear that I have a Scandinavian movie in my head about a car crash involving two cops and their charge ends up running away into the woods.

/waiting for the gritty Scandinavian crime thriller.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay, I didn't imagine it:

Headhunters / Hodejegerne (2011)
Trailer:
https://m.imdb.com/video/vi2925764889​?​playlistId=tt1614989
Literally starts with two cops getting taken out by a semi.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guess they're celebrating now.

Taliban ride dodgems after seizing Afghan theme park as others hunt 'kill list' victims
Youtube r5EDJX5gdzQ
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This monster hid behind police protection for 15+ years because he drew this and other murder-deserving blasphemies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
