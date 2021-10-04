 Skip to content
(YouTube)   I've got an idea. What say we all delete our Facebook accounts and come back to Fark full time? Exhibit A: Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen's Interview on 60 Minutes   (youtube.com) divider line
42
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Facebook is for racist grandmas was a joke I heard tonight.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Facebook is for racist grandmas was a joke I heard tonight.


and terrorist groups
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Showing Off Our Cool Stuff To Other Dimensions
Youtube x1aZEz8BQiU
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
INXS - Don't Change
Youtube sLm3Khusq_8
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I continue to be so very glad that I never signed up for that crap.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love my Oculus Quest so no. It's not my fault that Facebook bought the best VR company and wants to use it for nefarious purposes. Pornography hasn't seen a technological leap like this since someone posted some titties on Usenet and I've made worse deals with the devil.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Facebook is for racist grandmas


And drunk uncles.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't decide if the prompting to "like" on FB at the bottom is done to be ironic or tone-deaf.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Thread

[Fark user image 738x794]


Unfettered capitalism in a nutshell.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Confabulat: the best VR company


Oh you!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If FB's enabling the Rohingya genocide wasn't enough to get you to leave it, there's no hope for you.
 
AuntieHelen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, Facebook sucks. But the same complaint about choosing what's good vs what's good for the bottom line could be cast against pretty much every business, including 60 Minutes, most politicians and many churches (but I repeat myself when I said businesses)
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: I continue to be so very glad that I never signed up for that crap.


It's fine, you don't have to.  They already have all your data, and most likely there's a shadow page all set up for you.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I can't decide if the prompting to "like" on FB at the bottom is done to be ironic or tone-deaf.


More like Apatheticapitalist.  It is too easy to just cash a check from Facebook for having links like that.

We don't care how companies make their money, as long as it makes things cheaper for us or makes our lives easier.

If doing something about FB would cause things to be more expensive (e.g. charging for accounts directly, no ads) or make us have to click a few more buttons/have more accounts across different platforms, most people won't do it.

And now that FB is the home of your racist grandparents, the prime voting demographic for congress, you can bet no actual action will be taken against them.  They will pay another fine that sounds large to peons, but is actually peanuts to them, they will go on a "we're sorry" tour, and maybe Zuckerberg will retire to his private island and they'll say it was all his idea and now the company will be TOTALLY different.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.


The moderation on Facebook is actually competent by comparison.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.

The moderation on Facebook is actually competent by comparison.


But do they have members voting from their rooftops?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention


STFU.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.


How so? At this point, that is an unsupported bare assertion. Do you have anything in the way of evidence or reasoned argument to back it up?
My own experience here on Fark is that I have only had to report dangerous misinformation here a few times - but it has always been removed almost immediately.
Not perfect - but head and shoulders above the standard at Facebook or Twitter.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Leader O'Cola: dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.

The moderation on Facebook is actually competent by comparison.

But do they have members voting from their rooftops?


Well, they have dickheads who lie about things, just like you, so probably about the same.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark is somewhat social, but it everyone using it sees the same thing. Facebook is a different experience for each user. That is why it warps people's perception of reality so effectively.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The bigger problem is that there isn't really a good offramp/alternative.  In our community it's often our primary source for school closings, kids sports info, community events and other random junk.
Yes you could develop or use different platforms but imagine asking a typical ticktock soccer mom to have a separate app for all of those use cases. (Hint they will biatch about it on Instagram before the grab their pumpkin spice iced coffee)
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, you just know Drew and Zuckerburg are hanging out together in Maui, sipping champagne cocktails and sharing hearty laughs at their ignorant users who have no clue about their plans for world domination.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I love my Oculus Quest so no. It's not my fault that Facebook bought the best VR company and wants to use it for nefarious purposes.


o.aolcdn.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: Fark is somewhat social, but it everyone using it sees the same thing. Facebook is a different experience for each user. That is why it warps people's perception of reality so effectively.


Not with the ignore and farkie features.
 
bisi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.


If by "toxic" you mean not as tolerant to your borderline Trumpist bullshiat, yeah sure.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: born_yesterday: Leader O'Cola: dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.

The moderation on Facebook is actually competent by comparison.

But do they have members voting from their rooftops?

Well, they have dickheads who lie about things, just like you, so probably about the same.


Yeah - but here the idiots can't block those who call them out.
If a troll could block anyone from responding to him in a thread he started, then Fark would be like Facebook.
While you may be allowed to troll to your heart's content, you can't block other commenters who call out your trolling.
An idiot can post foolish misinformation here - but he can't do it in an airtight environment where he can block out all dissent, and create the impression that his narrative is unchallenged.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: born_yesterday: Leader O'Cola: dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.

The moderation on Facebook is actually competent by comparison.

But do they have members voting from their rooftops?

Well, they have dickheads who lie about things, just like you, so probably about the same.


You still here?  Thought you had s roof to go vote from.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got to admit I'm a little bit flabbergasted when one of the biggest turds this site has ever shiat out complains about the smell.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bisi: dittybopper: Because Fark is just as toxic, if not more so.  But so few people use it compared to Facebook that it doesn't get the same amount of attention.

If by "toxic" you mean not as tolerant to your borderline Trumpist bullshiat, yeah sure.


His idea of "nontoxic" is apparently a Facetwit page with him and twenty other gun fappers who don't disagree about anything.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gorgor?

Is that you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Works not gonna like me Farking full time but when was the last time I listened to them?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: Fark is somewhat social, but it everyone using it sees the same thing. Facebook is a different experience for each user. That is why it warps people's perception of reality so effectively.


That's when the Facebook thing changed for me. Back in the olden days of yore, Facebook would just show all your friends' feeds uniformly and that was pretty cool. But then they thought, hey you don't check in on some friends as much as others, so let's just show your friends that you seem to like more! (even though maybe that was just cause you were spending too much time calling them a damn idiot) and then suddenly you forgot you even had friends because you never saw them anymore on your feed but you LIKED them unlike the dipshiat you always argue with and that's when it because a toxic piece of shiat.

You only get the feed that Facebook thinks you want to see. That's farked up right there. Also, the ads.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Sarah Jessica Farker: I continue to be so very glad that I never signed up for that crap.

It's fine, you don't have to.  They already have all your data, and most likely there's a shadow page all set up for you.


So in other words one is costing them money?

/never signed up for that crap either
//had a myspace account back in the day
///hadn't even set up a personal page before realizing there was no point
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Facebook?

That's for Mom and Dad (grandma and grandpa) who are too old to hang out on imgur and reddit looking at memes. And all the kids are Tikin and a Tokin, talking shiat on Discord, and wondering if snapchat is for those old 25 year-old millenials.
 
ssa5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am literally amazed that something such as Facebook could have this much of an impact, if 20+ years ago someone would have said the same about GeoCities I would have laughed so hard I would have died. I have to ask, is FB as much the problem as maybe the people using it?

I am starting to think 2 years into this pandemic that we need more anti-vax/anti-mask on FB, it is time to cull the herd of stupidity from these species.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Well, they have dickheads who lie about things, just like you, so probably about the same.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But where will I get my copyright infringing merch, body armor and questionable supplements?
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
See, here's the thing about Fark - it's full of outrageous, toxic crap - but it is useless for conveying a controlled narrative because no content provider can can block other users from their threads.
Sure - you can post any horseshiat you want here - but some other asshole can come along a second later and explain to the whole world exactly why you're full of shiat.
And to be fair - the few times I have seen misinformation so egregious that I felt moved to report it, it's been taken down.
 
Kolg8
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The lady doth protest too much, methinks.  And by lady, I mean Fark.

Fark's business model is based on linking to news articles without charge.  And if a media company doesn't put its articles behind a paywall, and is dependent upon traffic to generate revenue, do you think they are using tactics substantially different than Facebook?
 
