(Some Chimpanzee)   Caption this swarmed gorilla   (ichef.bbci.co.uk) divider line
12 hours ago  
Original:
puffy999 [TotalFark]
12 hours ago  
A moth goes up to a gorilla in a podiatrist office, and the gorilla says, "What seems to be the problem, moth?"

The moth says "What's the problem? Where do I begin, man? I go to work for Gregory Illinivich, and all day long I work. Honestly gorilla, I don't even know what I'm doing anymore. I don't even know if Gregory Illinivich knows. He only knows that he has power over me, and that seems to bring him happiness. But I don't know, I wake up in a malaise, and I walk here and there... at night I...I sometimes wake up and I turn to some old lady in my bed that's on my arm. A lady that I once loved, gorilla. I don't know where to turn to. My youngest, Alexendria, she fell in the...in the cold of last year. The cold took her down, as it did many of us. And my other boy, and this is the hardest pill to swallow, gorilla. My other boy, Gregarro Ivinalititavitch... I no longer love him. As much as it pains me to say, when I look in his eyes, all I see is the same cowardice that I... that I catch when I take a glimpse of my own face in the mirror. If only I wasn't such a coward, then perhaps...perhaps I could bring myself to reach over to that cocked and loaded gun that lays on the bedside behind me and end this hellish facade once and for all... Gorilla, sometimes I feel like a spider, even though I'm a moth, just barely hanging on to my web with an everlasting fire underneath me. I'm not feeling good.

And so the gorilla says, "Moth, man, you're troubled. But you should be seeing a psychiatrist. Why on earth did you come here?"

And the moth says, "'Cause the light was on."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
I hate these moth-er farking bugs!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Dude, I am tripping so hard there are bugs everywhere!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
15 minutes ago  
When the fart kills everything flying around you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
13 minutes ago  
Singin' in the Moths
I'm singing in the moths
Just singing in the moths
What a glorious feelin'
I'm happy again
I'm laughing at clouds
So dark up above
The sun's in my heart
And I'm ready for love
Let the stormy clouds chase
Everyone from the place
Come on with the moths
I've a smile on my face
I walk down the lane
With a happy refrain
Just singin',
Singin' in the moths
 
brap [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
I'm ready for my closeup, pupa-razzi.
 
Uranus
12 minutes ago  
Marco?

Polo!Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo! Polo!
 
Bertuccio
9 minutes ago  
Behind the scenes at the Planet of the Apes / Silence of the Lambs crossover filming.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 minutes ago  
LSD: no joke
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
5 minutes ago  
Be one with nature...release your inner animal...breath in through the nose...exhale through the mouth...inhaale...exhaaale...
 
