(WCAX Vermont)   Live Free or M-80   (wcax.com)
21
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
possession of an infernal machine

Well, there's a charge I've never heard of before.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Demetrius: possession of an infernal machine

Well, there's a charge I've never heard of before.


As a NH resident, I'm seriously happy to know we have this law.  Not today Hades!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Demetrius: possession of an infernal machine

Well, there's a charge I've never heard of before.

As a NH resident, I'm seriously happy to know we have this law.  Not today Hades!



Where do you get said infernal machine? Maybe Amazon?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



I spent a lot of time in church as a kid but we never went infernal...
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
possession of an infernal machine

I guess I won't be driving my FIAT S76 up to Dartmouth this year, with my girl Morgan Freeman at my side.
"It's like wrestling a big hairy gorilla!" | Beast of Turin graces #75MM
Youtube WnuevzsKTdc
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

felching pen: possession of an infernal machine

I guess I won't be driving my FIAT S76 up to Dartmouth this year, with my girl Morgan Freeman at my side.
[YouTube video: "It's like wrestling a big hairy gorilla!" | Beast of Turin graces #75MM]


I don't know how autocorrect got Freeman from Fairchild. I guess God is my co-pilot.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How many baby panther groupers did this monster murder to make that awful awful shirt?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
infernal machine.  the first thing that came to mind


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: possession of an infernal machine

Well, there's a charge I've never heard of before.


I guess there's better ways of pretending to be Indiana Jones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A picture says a thousand words. His blank stare says he's an idiot.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude shouldve moved to Missouri... people detonate home made explosives all the time out in rural missouri, nobody bats an eye.
Used to hear loud booms 2 or 3 times a week out there.... i guess it could be meth labs exploding, but i always assumed it was militiamen playing with their black powder pipe bombs.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Demetrius: possession of an infernal machine

Well, there's a charge I've never heard of before.


apocalypseknow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

felching pen: felching pen: possession of an infernal machine

I guess I won't be driving my FIAT S76 up to Dartmouth this year, with my girl Morgan Freeman at my side.
[YouTube video: "It's like wrestling a big hairy gorilla!" | Beast of Turin graces #75MM]

I don't know how autocorrect got Freeman from Fairchild. I guess God is my co-pilot.


I don't want to kink-shame anyone, but I'd describe a Genderbender (tm) that turns my wife, Morgan Fairchild, into Morgan Freeman an infernal machine.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

daffy: A picture says a thousand words. His blank stare says he's an idiot.


He's got that look of disbelief, as if he can't believe they're going to follow through and actually charge him for absolutely nothing.  He's feeling betrayed, because he thinks the police should be on his side, because he's white, the police never used to bother us over some good drunken white boy explosives back in the day!  What's this world coming to?  I bet he blames it on Biden.
 
scanman61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Demetrius: possession of an infernal machine

Well, there's a charge I've never heard of before.

[apocalypseknow.files.wordpress.com image 640x480]


Infernal machine, not infernal movie
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Infernal Machine is the name of ... some band on bandcamp.com.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Equal to a M series? Did someone measure the explosion?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 Looking to sell mine, I don't want to go to jail.
images.reverb.comView Full Size

                                                                      $600.00 / obo.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not only a crime in NH, it's a Class A felony, the most severe category. That means 7.5 to 15 years of prison time according to state guidelines, although NH gives the judge wide discretion unless there is a mandatory sentence written into the law.  Infernal indeed.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Possession of an infernal machine?
Man that's a cool-ass sounding charge, isn't?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 minute ago  

resident dystopian: [Fark user image image 455x262]
Possession of an infernal machine?
Man that's a cool-ass sounding charge, isn't?


Beats an ass-sounding charge.
 
