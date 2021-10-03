 Skip to content
(News 1130)   Airborne marriage proposal ends in gender reveal   (citynews1130.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was kind of expecting someone proposing to their girlfriend who they didn't know was transgender, and things getting ugly.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Attention lady, this is God speaking. Let me tell you my thoughts on this union between you."
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought it was a skydiver losing their pants in the slipstream. Which is kinda impossible as an accident, due to the harness.

If they were towing the banner at the time of accident, my guess would be a stall during a turn at low altitude without enough altitude to recover.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The groom didn't know that the pilot was also participating in the Crash A Plane TikTok Channlenge.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Channlenge?
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvilEgg: I was kind of expecting someone proposing to their girlfriend who they didn't know was transgender, and things getting ugly.


She said she was from Iran.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
presumably the prospective groom wasn't on the plane so he could see the reaction it elicited, but that's not a good way to go into a marriage
 
