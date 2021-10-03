 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Headline: "Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates." Article: Most of the rest of the country wouldn't even recognize this as a surge   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How are their hospitals doing, oh they only have unvaccinated people in them, and are begging people to get the farking shot.

Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"If you aren't vaccinated Delta will find you" is more like it.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

IgG4: "If you aren't vaccinated Delta will find you" is more like it.


I have an ex-cousin who gets together with their friends and parade through some small town in a very rural part of the "Live Free and/or Die" state with signs about not being opposed to vaccines, just to mandates.  Apparently they never heard about that old Supreme Court case involving Massachusetts from over a century ago... I still hope Delta doesn't find my ex-cousin's family specifically, but there's a lotta folks back in the hills who distrust government, medicine and science strongly enough that it becomes stupidity.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

IgG4: "If you aren't vaccinated Delta will find you" is more like it.


And if we are lucky it will kill you too.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: How are their hospitals doing, oh they only have unvaccinated people in them, and are begging people to get the farking shot.

Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.


75% of hospital admission from COVID are from the unvaccinated 30% of the population.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So about 99% of the new cases surging among the unvaccinated. 1% among the recently vaccinated who got Covid-19 before their final shot.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

enry: aleister_greynight: How are their hospitals doing, oh they only have unvaccinated people in them, and are begging people to get the farking shot.

Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.

75% of hospital admission from COVID are from the unvaccinated 30% of the population.


So let them die.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: aleister_greynight: How are their hospitals doing, oh they only have unvaccinated people in them, and are begging people to get the farking shot.

Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.

75% of hospital admission from COVID are from the unvaccinated 30% of the population.


Stop with the lies, 70% of the population of the US IS NOT FULLY VACCINATED!!
It's around 55%, but that doesn't tell the whole story, because of the places that are below that.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: enry: aleister_greynight: How are their hospitals doing, oh they only have unvaccinated people in them, and are begging people to get the farking shot.

Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.

75% of hospital admission from COVID are from the unvaccinated 30% of the population.

Stop with the lies, 70% of the population of the US IS NOT FULLY VACCINATED!!
It's around 55%, but that doesn't tell the whole story, because of the places that are below that.


This is in MA
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now with virus?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft!  Are they even rationing care?
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: now with virus?

[Fark user image 360x360]


Considering how it's made, it's more likely than you think.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only a small percentage of the virus population are leaf peepers.
 
