 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   You may not be able to safely go home for the holidays because of Covid and anti-vaxxers   (theweek.com) divider line
5
    More: PSA, existing magazine subscriber, Privacy policy, use of your data, Walk This Way, similar products, email address, Privacy Policy, Dennis  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 5:30 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't want to go home for the holiday because of Covid and anti-vaxxers.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People may not be able to go home safely. But that won't stop them from going home. That's the code of the freedumbs for you.

At least it should provide another crop of "This dumbass died of covid after refusing the vaccine" stories for Fark to green through the end of the year, and maybe beyond.
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well my sister and her family won't be there since they are unvaccinated so I am fine with that. She wants to be stupid and selfish about it fine by the rest of her we will see her when we see her.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This report brought to you by the proud sponsors "No" and "Duh".
 
sniderman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: Well my sister and her family won't be there since they are unvaccinated so I am fine with that. She wants to be stupid and selfish about it fine by the rest of her we will see her when we see her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.