 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   NBD but a hurricane just entered a region of the Middle East where there's never been a hurricane before in recorded history, dumping 5 years' worth of rain on Oman   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 2:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is NBD?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: What is NBD?


You should just forget about it. It's really no big deal.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: What is NBD?


I would love to tell you but I signed an NDA.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh man.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: What is NBD?


Nuts balls and dicks
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: aleister_greynight: What is NBD?

Nuts balls and dicks


Best answer.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: What is NBD?


Never be douchey.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Muscat is gushing right now
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: What is NBD?


The discarded name NBC thought of using when the analog-to-digital TV conversion happened.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dildo tontine: aleister_greynight: What is NBD?

I would love to tell you but I signed an NDA.


That's a TLA isn't it?
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thread is DOA.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desert bloom.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: This thread is DOA.


The important thing is that thread was derailed before the topic could be discussed.

Mission accomplished.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This animation is gnarly
https://twitter.com/zoom_earth/status​/​1444745432916238347
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damnit Omar!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Demetrius: aleister_greynight: What is NBD?

Never be douchey dickish.


ftfe
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder if this chimp still thinks the jury is still out on climate change?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: What is NBD?


It used to be National Bank of Detroit.
 
Uranus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, man !
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn. And I just baked a cake in Oman and left it outside.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wet Ass Peninsula
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First it's not enough rain. Then it's too much rain! You people are impossible to please.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Welcome to the new normal.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Damn. And I just baked a cake in Oman and left it outside.


And you'll never have that recipe again.

OH NO!
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Dasher McHappenstance: This thread is DOA.

The important thing is that thread was derailed before the topic could be discussed.

Mission accomplished.


Technically, since the mass flooding with entire towns wiped out and thousands of people dead hasn't started yet, it's allowed.

Once the death and destruction starts, we'll switch over to more serious, on-topic gallows humor. We're not savages.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
OH GOD, OH MAN, OH GOD, OH MAN
Youtube u5k_arVcqR8
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.