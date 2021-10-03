 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   One county school board wants to shorten the public comment portion of its meetings, among other things. It also wants to ban umbrellas large enough that they could be used as a weapon   (clickorlando.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Management, Board of directors, large numbers of speakers, BREVARD COUNTY, Chairman, Brevard County School Board, Stock, Corporate governance  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2021 at 11:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Umbrella as a weapon? How original.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guns still okay
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't congress. You can't just go into hiding when your constituents show up. Who does she think she is, Kyrsten Sinema?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My dog is terrified of umbrellas, no explaining it.  Huge explosions in the sky she sleeps right through, but umbrellas she flees from.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like showing up to vote, when doing a civic duty or at least exercising the option, politic
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Like showing up to vote, when doing a civic duty or at least exercising the option, politic


Errr...
political signage or garb should be improper.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Disapproves.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move your school board meetings to Zoom. Cite the high covid numbers, and it's a matter of safety, especially because you have so many idiots refusing to mask up.

Trust me, it works wonders.  And don't be shy in using the mute button.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Make them submit their talking points in advance and if they go off...they get The Hook.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"One county school board wants to shorten the public comment portion of its meetings, among other things."

I just want to say that I don't think this is right.  And, the reason I say that
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On one hand, I feel like I should oppose this on principle.  On the other hand, well, if anything Parks & Rec undersold how idiotic the "public comment" portion could get, and it's gotten immeasurably worse with the rise of the antimask/antivax types.

As for the umbrella thing, oddly specific as it sounds, I do kind of get that:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, the apostrophe always bugs me too
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Umbrellas are hard.

images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well we certainly don't want people with kids in that system to have a voice. That would be crazy.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: My dog is terrified of umbrellas, no explaining it.  Huge explosions in the sky she sleeps right through, but umbrellas she flees from.


Reincarnation of Georgi Markov?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.