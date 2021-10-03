 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Flight from New Jersey to Florida forced to evacuate after striking a bird. That's the spirit   (clickorlando.com) divider line
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No injuries were reported.

Man that's one tough bird.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bird saves humans from Spirit.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The linked article from WPLG has video from after the plane came to the stop on the runway.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​1/10/03/spirit-flight-bound-for-fort-l​auderdale-forced-to-evacuate-after-str​iking-bird/

It's local news from Florida, so if you've got your audio on mute and can't hear the narration, it's probably for the better.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What evacuating a bird may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Bird saves humans from Spirit.


But also forces them to be stuck in New Jersey for a while longer.  So kind of a toss-up really.
 
