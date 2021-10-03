 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Wife's mum, sister, daughter and her all have sex with her husband to bring the family closer together (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
47
•       •       •

1296 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Incest in wincest?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
[sick] or [giggity]?
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell us you live in Florida without telling us you live in Florida.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, that is one smug motherf*cker.  But then who could blame him?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's got TLC series written all over it, but throw some more plastic surgery into the mix just in case.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm 99% positive I've seen this story another time in the last year. I think The Sun starting to go the way of Hollywood.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, so a wannabe TikTok star made some extremely titillating claim that got picked up by the online equivalent of the Weekly World News and has led to her getting more TikTok exposure? That's amazing, nothing like this has ever been done before. It's amazing how wild totally real and legitimate people can be in their completely real and not at all invented for attention lives.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen some short internet documentaries on this subject
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What are you doing, stepfather?"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size


media4.giphy.comView Full Size


data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice

*goes back to missing pre internet when I wouldn't know about these losers *
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In which the Sun mistakes a CK 3 stream for real events
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, at the same time?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the women find out the husband is also doing his secretary. They gonna lose their shiat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm My Own Grandpa- Ray Stevens ( with family tree diagram)
Youtube eYlJH81dSiw
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And he doesn't even have a million bucks
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One kind of wonders what those models were originally advertising....
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If there's no video, then it's not real...
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not news: sex
News: with 4 hot chicks
Fark: British hot
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even if that's true (which I'm skeptical at best) Jealousy is a motherfarker and will get them in the end. This is how people end up with family members killing family members.

Jealous rage.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ewwww, no, no, no!

*Searches frantically for brain bleach.
 
Sheseala
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ptolmy?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A kid is banging his sister. She says "Wow! You're better than dad!" He replies "yeah, mom said the same thing."
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was 22 I had a 32 years old (married) girlfriend. One of her fantasies was for me to marry her daughter and we would live happily ever after farking each other, except for the husbands
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That sounds a bit too close.  That family does not fork!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow, so a wannabe TikTok star made some extremely titillating claim that got picked up by the online equivalent of the Weekly World News and has led to her getting more TikTok exposure? That's amazing, nothing like this has ever been done before. It's amazing how wild totally real and legitimate people can be in their completely real and not at all invented for attention lives.


And some people call themselves ninjas when they really just got a lucky bite from a radioactive bug and fell into crime fighting because their uncle got killed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm Pregnant By My Brother! | Jerry Springer
Youtube B6-cU3bvN9g
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever goes on between consenting adult humans *gag* is no one else's business. *Gag*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Not news: sex
News: with 4 hot chicks
Fark: British hot


Difficulty: not British
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow, so a wannabe TikTok star made some extremely titillating claim that got picked up by the online equivalent of the Weekly World News and has led to her getting more TikTok exposure? That's amazing, nothing like this has ever been done before. It's amazing how wild totally real and legitimate people can be in their completely real and not at all invented for attention lives.


Don't you besmirch Weekly World News like that, comparing them to The Sun!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: That's got TLC series written all over it, but throw some more plastic surgery into the mix just in case.


I can't remember the last time I learned anything I needed to know from The Learning Channel. It's the MTV of educational channels.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I actually read the article. Wife, Wife's Sister, Wife's Mom, all smashing the dude. I'm not really sure what I bring to this conversation. I just felt like typing I guess. I mean...damn. It's just...it's....well, I'm just gonna leave now.
 
Birnone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"How did that conversation ever initiate?"

That part is so obvious.
Husband- "I'm horny."
Wife- "Leave me alone."
Mum in laundry room- "Help, I'm stuck in the dryer!"
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's impressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can authenticate her story if you subscribe to her OnlyFans page, or call her 1-900 number. Long distance charges may apply.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Radical new porn idea: none of the participants are related to each other.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They sound Mormon.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess we know that Newspaper's standard of newsworthiness...
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A family photo.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean, I came here to make fun of Arkansas, because I'm from Arkansas, and there's a lot of inbreeding there, but I knew something was afoot as soon as I read the word "mum", because nobody say's "mum" in Arkansas. So I can't even make an inbred AR joke here.

I'm mildly irritated, and vaguely disappointed.

Also, we should talk about the horrible orchid paintings in their kitchen, and that one odd thing they have hanging on the wall above them:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice try, you Russian commie bastards -- no red-blooded American will masturbate to you now -- at least not tonight!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This porridge is too hot cold gross.
 
