(Boulder Daily Camera)   So anyway, everybody we quoted in our 9/11 anniversary article sort of made everything up a little bit and we didn't bother fact-checking. We cool?   (dailycamera.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This may be the funniest retraction I have ever read, I am dying to read the original, this is peak "citizen journalist" material.  I had to look up Camera to see if this wasn't some brilliant piece of satire.  I am still not sure it isn't. That degree from the Steve Rannazzisi College of Journalism turned out to be a piss poor investment for the reporter.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should'a just interviewed Seth Macfarlane. At least his 9/11 story is true a d kinda amusing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Laughed out loud when I got to this one
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After listing at least 100 errors in the article:

This list does not necessarily constitute every error in the article.

Presumably these are real people. Did the reporter just make everything up or did they?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOUND THE ORIGINAL!


Indeed, they place the Pentagon in Maryland. That reporter is toast.
 
covfefe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - "Rock Botton" would like to make the following corrections
Youtube nxdALlD42AA
 
IDisME
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In addition to retracting this article, editors have taken internal stepsfired the reporter to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, it's better that they issued the correction than not.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 726x191]

Laughed out loud when I got to this one


that was my fave, too.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, when there are much bigger outlets like Rolling Stone making stuff up out of thin air like the story a few weeks ago where it reported a hospital was turning away trauma victims because it was overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID patients, why wouldn't the little guys think they can get away with it too?
 
illegal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump got the media right.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why don't they all just get jobs at FOX News or OANN?
Then they can lie about stuff and get paid a lot more.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Well other than getting all the details and date wrong, at least you knew the name of the magazine. The important thing is you brought your Fox-News-driven narrative into a completely unrelated thread.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Although the original article wasn't clickbait, every time there's an 'instant news update' that turns out wrong, I think back to the ending of Astro City #2, and the message that it's far more important for a news source to get it right than to get it first.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In addition to retracting this article, editors have taken internal steps to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Hopefully these steps involved firing with no possibility of benefits or other safety net everyone involved in writing, editing, revising, and conceiving the article.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Making the jump from Boulder to Fox? Okay.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

[Fark user image 726x191]

Laughed out loud when I got to this one


So the Daily Commie is the commiehippy version of Fox and Friends now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ex-Boulderite
//still a commie pinko liberal
 
