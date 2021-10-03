 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   ♪ She'd do anything for love, but she won't do that, no she won't do that ♫   (msn.com) divider line
86
    More: Asinine, Blood, Immune system, Blood transfusion, woman's 52-year-old unvaccinated husband, Incorrect Analogy Comparing Vaccines, severe Covid symptoms, AIDS, vaccinated blood transfusion  
•       •       •

3197 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Oct 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This should be a clause on insurance firms. No vaccine, no benefits
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So she wanted to kill him.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "Her tweets about the tragic situation reveal her refusal to let doctors administer provided much-needed care, for fear he would receive vaccinated blood. After a month-long fight, her husband passed away from the virus, she claims this wasn't because he was unvaccinated."

Sure Jan.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let him die then, and then follow him.....
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a farking drain on resources that woman was along with her husband. A month in the hospital. Staff having to deal with her hot sauce ass everyday.

You tube facebook Twitter and all those need to crack down on the bullshiat. Too late barn door and all that. But at least you tube is finally closing that door.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope she refuses to go to the hospital when she gets it
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very sad.

That one of them is still alive.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Let him die then, and then follow him.....


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another victory for Facebook MD's.

Hope you like knowing that your kids don't get to have a father anymore because you thought you knew better than infectious disease experts.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of our insurance premiums are going to shoot WAY WAY up in order to pay for these unbelievable assholes.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought it was going to be butt stuff.  Fark lied to me.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Another victory for Facebook MD's.

Hope you like knowing that your kids don't get to have a father anymore because you thought you knew better than infectious disease experts.


But she did some research?!?
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's she banging now?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: So she wanted to kill him.


Hey, she's single now!
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus, please die faster, plague rats.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another schmuck who thinks "doing her research" is googling until she finds some quack on YouTube that agrees with her predetermined conclusions.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: So she wanted to kill him.


Wonder what his life insurance policy look like
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another "Do some research" moron.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Felicia's husband.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on now. You are just making this shiat up. No one could possibly be that stupid. Now I'm starting to believe the conspiracy theories. It's all a plot to ruin my life personally. What have I ever done to you 7 billion people that you should jive me this way? I'm guessing that Fark was set up purposely just to drive me insane and make me not take the vaccine so you could laugh at me when I die. You are some evil motherfarkers. And you better get that goddamn cat out of my ceiling before I feed it to my mongoose.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's all that I can do... ooh, OOH!
I'm prayin' for the end of time,
so I can end,
my,
time,
with,
youuuuuu!"
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: What a farking drain on resources that woman was along with her husband. A month in the hospital. Staff having to deal with her hot sauce ass everyday.

You tube facebook Twitter and all those need to crack down on the bullshiat. Too late barn door and all that. But at least you tube is finally closing that door.


How about the Pentagon cracks down on the Kremlin?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: And here I thought it was going to be butt stuff.  Fark lied to me.


Thread ain't over yet.
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neeNHA: Who's she banging now?


Her hookup at the Tractor Supply, Horse Paste Harold.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like murder
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are we back here again?
yea, we're back here again.
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, the CDC has released an article on their website that clarifies how vaccines work."

Isn't that sweet?  Thinking that will help.  Bless their little hearts.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "To combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, the CDC has released an article on their website that clarifies how vaccines work."

Isn't that sweet?  Thinking that will help.  Bless their little hearts.


Once the avalanche has started, it's too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby... I was expecting something to do with meatloaf as a new COVID treatment.  I'm let down.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but no seriously.  throw this whole waste of space family out on the street.  he can die in her living room while she squirts horse paste up his ass.

that ICU bed needs to be used for people who can get real medical care.  who's care decisions arent in the hands of an insane person.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him home with an oxygen mask and a bottle of aspirin.
 
draa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Come on now. You are just making this shiat up. No one could possibly be that stupid. Now I'm starting to believe the conspiracy theories. It's all a plot to ruin my life personally. What have I ever done to you 7 billion people that you should jive me this way? I'm guessing that Fark was set up purposely just to drive me insane and make me not take the vaccine so you could laugh at me when I die. You are some evil motherfarkers. And you better get that goddamn cat out of my ceiling before I feed it to my mongoose.


I've been dealing with a feral cat problem almost all day so I'm getting a kick out of this reply.

/I need your mongoose
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: but no seriously.  throw this whole waste of space family out on the street.  he can die in her living room while she squirts horse paste up his ass.

that ICU bed needs to be used for people who can get real medical care.  who's care decisions arent in the hands of an insane person.


Read TFA. Dude's already dead. The bed is empty.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman refused her husband a vaccinated blood transfusion before he died from COVID-19.

The Price Is Right Losing Horns
Youtube 27evSVwjzzI
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More blood available for people who care.  Only downside is this shjthead took up a hospital bed for a month.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "To combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, the CDC has released an article on their website that clarifies how vaccines work."

Isn't that sweet?  Thinking that will help.  Bless their little hearts.


They need a counter-astroturf campaign that sends the messages to idiots at scale.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: And here I thought it was going to be butt stuff.  Fark lied to me.


Came here to ask, "anal?"  Butt I see you have this covered.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdered him for insurance then
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tied up an ECMO machine then killed him anyway. Yea touchdown.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 out of 2 ain't bad. But just the same, hope this idiot woman gets it too.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Somacandra: So she wanted to kill him.

Wonder what his life insurance policy look like


One month in the ICU will eat up most of that.

She'll start a GoFundMe because the LIBRUL insurance company and COMMIE hospital have rigged the system against her.

/Soon to appear on Fudpucker Carlson to pwn some libs...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: This should be a clause on insurance firms. No vaccine, no benefits


I mean technically it could be somewhat, couldn't it? This is basically more along the lines of "effective treatment refused". At what point does refusing treatment lean into assisted suicide?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comedy gold.

Die, dipshiats. It's the only good thing you can do for humanity. LOL
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Somacandra: So she wanted to kill him.

Wonder what his life insurance policy look like


Non-existent.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that's just murder. She'll be on Forensic Files one of these days.
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.