(Daily Mail)   Posting a photo of your Tesla showing you are doing 59mph then claiming you were parked and not using your cellphone while driving is going to harm your defence, isn't that right Mr Lawyer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/If he had any brains he'd have said he had a passenger who leant over and took the photo.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, standard Tesla owner smugness

biting him in the ass.


*smile*
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at his hair!

Hahaha
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's one thing to lie your ass off on LinkedIn - almost expected to some degree. I'd be very surprised if he sticks with the story if he ends up in court.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does it look like this man can lie? You should be ashamed of yourselves. All of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this guy in any way related to Dinesh, because I could believe the utter stupidity then.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Target Builder: It's one thing to lie your ass off on LinkedIn - almost expected to some degree. I'd be very surprised if he sticks with the story if he ends up in court.


Tesla will supply the logs if requested by the court.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baka-san: So, standard Tesla owner smugness

biting him in the ass.


*smile*


I'm gonna guess any car you can't afford has a "smug" owner.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Post photos of commas. They look like this  , , , ,
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought it might be fun to have Model S for a while, but this stuff is fast eclipsing BMW ownership.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: baka-san: So, standard Tesla owner smugness

biting him in the ass.


*smile*

I'm gonna guess any car you can't afford has a "smug" owner.


And your guess would be wrong
 
