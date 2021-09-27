 Skip to content
 
This just in: an ounce of prevention is *still* worth at least a pound of cure
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So what's the bet that people who won't take the vaccine because reasons, will wolf these down by the handful and then reach for the Ivermectin and Chlorox?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame they can't make the vaccine in pill form.

These farking people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that apply to Afghanistan?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are these people that want to gamble like that? What in the actual fark?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: So what's the bet that people who won't take the vaccine because reasons, will wolf these down by the handful and then reach for the Ivermectin and Chlorox?


If you have to pay for it from your wallet, it must be better. No socialism "free" vaccine for me!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idiots:  "you cant trust the govt or big pharma.  they put chemicals in the vaccine.  also microchips.  its all a fake news hoax to tell you what to do"

also idiots:  "did you hear that new thing in the media!  big pharma and the govt have a new drug that cures covid.  i trust it with my life!"
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cure - "10:15 Saturday Night"
Youtube okiCApJeonQ
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This medication may treat the disease, but only after someone tests positive or starts showing symptoms - by which time, the virus could've been spread to all kinds of other people. The Delta variant is still highly farking contagious.

Vaccines protect more than just those who get them.
 
TooMuchReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Shame they can't make the vaccine in pill form.

These farking people.


Only if it's a suppository...
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, if it's actual medicine, right wingers won't take it. They'll butt-chug all the horse paste though. Anything to keep spreading around the Trump Lung.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the truth is these are all just people who have zero ability to do risk assessment.  nothing is dangerous until it hits them in the face.  the only risk that exists for them is *NOW* risk.

lets evaluate the vaccine through the mind of this person:

do i take the vaccine?
am i sick now?  no
will the vaccine make me feel bad now?  maybe
<future things> disregard
--end.  result: dont take vaccine.

thats why the vaccine is not being taken.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....


Eugenics is that way, Hitler.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....


What's wrong with the way we're doing it now?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....

What's wrong with the way we're doing it now?


It's too slow.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....

Eugenics is that way, Hitler.


Everyone I Don't Like is LITERALLY HITLER - The Song
Youtube 3ToEvz-7trY
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: So what's the bet that people who won't take the vaccine because reasons, will wolf these down by the handful and then reach for the Ivermectin and Chlorox?


It all boils down to them simply never wanting to acknowledge that "the libs" had the right answer.

So they're desperately searching for their own "right answer".  With blackjack.  And hookers.  In fact, forget the right answer.

Unfortunately, this is how our politics has always played out.

Liberals: "Here's a real problem, and a solution to it."
Conservatives: "We're going to do everything in our power to prevent your solution from working.  Then point out that your solution didn't work, so no one should ever support you."
Voters: "Seems legit."

Conservatives: "Here's a fake problem that doesn't actually exist.  The solution to it is to persecute minorities, women, and LGBT people, and give rich people more money."
Conservatives: "Look, the fake problem that never existed still doesn't exist!  Our solution obviously worked!"
Voters: "Seems legit."
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: So what's the bet that people who won't take the vaccine because reasons, will wolf these down by the handful and then reach for the Ivermectin and Chlorox?


Their leaders will say no need to vaccinate, just take the pills when you think you have covid.
The federal government shouldn't support this medicine and let the market control it.  In other words, private insurance, copays, and or state Medicaid without federal reimbursement for the pills or hospital bills for covid-19.
Of course red states won't have that.  It's totes not socialism though. They can't define it, but know it when they see it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can fit an older, cheaper Qualcomm chipset in the pill form factor.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TooMuchReading: silo123j: Shame they can't make the vaccine in pill form.

These farking people.

Only if it's a suppository...


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sometimes wish Obamacare really had death panels. They could prioritise vaccinated people with breakthrough infections to receive this medicine over the plague rats.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: the truth is these are all just people who have zero ability to do risk assessment.  nothing is dangerous until it hits them in the face.  the only risk that exists for them is *NOW* risk.

lets evaluate the vaccine through the mind of this person:

do i take the vaccine?
am i sick now?  no
will the vaccine make me feel bad now?  maybe
<future things> disregard
--end.  result: dont take vaccine.

thats why the vaccine is not being taken.


Also, stigginit.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And it's only about 50% effective vs ~90% for the vaccine.

But, if it cuts the load on the hospitals 50%, have at it.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: This medication may treat the disease, but only after someone tests positive or starts showing symptoms - by which time, the virus could've been spread to all kinds of other people. The Delta variant is still highly farking contagious.

Vaccines protect more than just those who get them.


I have to listen to people say masks don't work because the virus is "too small" to keep the virus out. Or how one has a wife that is a lab tech and how she's been in contact with all these COVID tests and she's never gotten it. Ignoring the fact that lab techs have a whole bunch of measures to KEEP themselves from being harmed by the shiat they come in contact with.
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the plus side at least there's a treatment.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People Who've Done Their Own Research Warn of Microchips Found in Ivermectin
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nosferartoo: oopsboom: the truth is these are all just people who have zero ability to do risk assessment.  nothing is dangerous until it hits them in the face.  the only risk that exists for them is *NOW* risk.

lets evaluate the vaccine through the mind of this person:

do i take the vaccine?
am i sick now?  no
will the vaccine make me feel bad now?  maybe
<future things> disregard
--end.  result: dont take vaccine.

thats why the vaccine is not being taken.

Also, stigginit.


Also, "I am the Master Race! I never get sick! My immune system is basically Superman!"

Virus: *laughs kryptonitely*
 
Birnone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

silo123j: Shame they can't make the vaccine in pill form.

These farking people.


The joke is on you. 5G fits in pills easier than it fits in a syringe.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He has become very good at spotting false narratives.

Where's the shot for those?

/Wouldnt get it, can't be sure there isn't heavy metal in it

//*Licks cadium cream egg*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Please distribute it to those who can't be vaccinated then those who are vaccinated first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: This medication may treat the disease, but only after someone tests positive or starts showing symptoms - by which time, the virus could've been spread to all kinds of other people. The Delta variant is still highly farking contagious.

Vaccines protect more than just those who get them.


Oh, now I see your error....you're expecting empathy from MAGAts
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Laughs in "We'll spend money for jails, but not for public schools!"
 
iaazathot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The drug is as experimental as the vaccine, but the dumbasses don't care if it keeps them from having to keep from giving a shiat about others. This is what it is all about. Whiny babies who just want to be awful people 24/7.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why quit smoking, when they can remove part of your lung if you get lung cancer?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iaazathot: The drug is as experimental as the vaccine, but the dumbasses don't care if it keeps them from having to keep from giving a shiat about others. This is what it is all about. Whiny babies who just want to be awful people 24/7.


Wow, that wine is doing wonders for my typing.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's crazy how there is an overlap between republican voters and unvaccinated.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JustSayYo: Why quit smoking, when they can remove part of your lung if you get lung cancer?


You jest, but that was my old man's approach. Smoked two packs a day for forty years, but got an annual MRI on his lungs. Age of 59, they see a spot. Gets surgery and a biatchunk of his lung taken out.

On the plus side he did quit smoking when the cancer diagnosis came back.

Would have been easier, cheaper, and safer to just quit smoking, but...
 
MLWS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As soon as I saw the Merck announcement I knew there would be yahoos claiming that this meant vaccines weren't necessary.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So they won't take a vaccine because they believe it is rushed and mutagenic. It wasn't and isn't, but that's what they believe.

So they can't wait to take a drug that is being rushed and is mutagenic.

Conservatives don't make sense.
 
Nullav
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even if we got a perfect treatment for COVID, the vaccine's free while aspirin at an ER is like $30.

And like, have you looked at available hospital bed stats in your area? Mine are farkin' bonkers. You probably won't be able to get treatment by the time it's available, if it's available.

/But of course, I recognize that many of the "vaccine hesitant" view the world at some shade of just peachy at the moment.
 
illegal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Thosw: illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....

What's wrong with the way we're doing it now?

It's too slow.


Whelp, stop pushing the vaccine then.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: cyberspacedout: This medication may treat the disease, but only after someone tests positive or starts showing symptoms - by which time, the virus could've been spread to all kinds of other people. The Delta variant is still highly farking contagious.

Vaccines protect more than just those who get them.

I have to listen to people say masks don't work because the virus is "too small" to keep the virus out. Or how one has a wife that is a lab tech and how she's been in contact with all these COVID tests and she's never gotten it. Ignoring the fact that lab techs have a whole bunch of measures to KEEP themselves from being harmed by the shiat they come in contact with.


Who are these idiots you have to listen to? Co-workers? Family?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

illegal: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Thosw: illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....

What's wrong with the way we're doing it now?

It's too slow.

Whelp, stop pushing the vaccine then.


I'm not.
 
illegal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: People Who've Done Their Own Research Warn of Microchips Found in Ivermectin


The microchips are in the pills!!!!
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: AppleOptionEsc: illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....

Eugenics is that way, Hitler.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3ToEvz-7​trY]


If the eugenic shoe fits.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: AppleOptionEsc: illegal: If only we had some way of getting morons out of the gene pool.....

Eugenics is that way, Hitler.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3ToEvz-7​trY]

If the eugenic shoe fits.


It doesn't.
 
