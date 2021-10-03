 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   For sale: A 1981 Honda motorcycle with zero miles on the clock because buyer's dad banned him from riding it and locked it in shed for forty years   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
JoePip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How the hell did he get it home?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Surprising how few potential buyers are going to step up for a chance to revive this bike. Or maybe not so surprising.

I expect it will be in a shed for another forty years.
 
covfefe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And you just still obeyed him when you turned 18, or whatever metric age the English use?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dad sucks
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JoePip: How the hell did he get it home?


tied to car roof.
 
woodjf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Niiiice.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Montrose - Bad Motor Scooter
Youtube jYB15Y70e9o
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dad sounds like an asshole. I'd use the bike to do donuts on his grave
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, I had comparable bikes well before I was old enough to ride legally. Pretty much all my friends did as well.
 
