 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Stupidity may have been a factor   (tmz.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Texas pilot, 2008 albums, American films, Local reports, cause of the crash, windy conditions, incredible video  
•       •       •

1310 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2021 at 7:41 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Extreme stupidity. I mean, why would you edit in a flashing pattern instead of black sidebars? It feels like one of those optical illusions where you know you're supposed to look at the centre and keep your eyes still but it's so farking hard with all the action in your peripheral vision.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's too bad, that looks like a really neat plane.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alternative title 'Alien Spaceship Causes Vintage Plane Crash'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn dude... if thats an original stearman, thats a huge loss.
Those things are 100 years old!

/glad the pilot survived
//i guess
///dumbass
 
baorao
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
seems like he should have just kept lifting off rather than going back down towards the sign.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeaaaaah. Why would you be flying below where power lines are?

/ the answer is: you really should not
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Vessel?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take the driver's seat out of your car and sit on the floor. That's what the forward and down visibility is like in one of those things. They're old and neat and just as safe as the day they were built.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is exactly why we cannot have flying cars.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chewd: Damn dude... if thats an original stearman, thats a huge loss.
Those things are 100 years old!

/glad the pilot survived
//i guess
///dumbass


If it was it was probably wholly a Ship of Theseus by now.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Yeaaaaah. Why would you be flying below where power lines are?

/ the answer is: you really should not


Clearly you didn't rtfa.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Vessel?


It's "wessel".
 
Guuberre
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought you had to have a flight plan, clearance, etc. to take off. Does FAA allow planes to just take off from any highway when someone feels like it?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: flappy_penguin: Vessel?

It's "wessel".


Oh yeah I forgot the tmz dude is a trumphumping Nazi
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to know a crop duster that had a grass runway by his office. I was heading out to his place to work on some machinery when I saw him land on the paved county road and taxi into the driveway of his shop. It was far SW Oklahoma and there was very little traffic on any road. I asked him about it and he said "Why land on grass when I have a one mile paved runway that the county kept up".  Kept the sign on his wall that I seemed to find in all crop duster offices. "There are bold pilots, there are old pilots, but there are no old bold pilots"

/ used to know, he never made it to being an old pilot
//he was a pretty neat guy
///NSCSB
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.