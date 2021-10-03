 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   McDonald's surely to soon fire manager for giving away product without payment first   (foxnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Hero, Insulin, Chaptalization, Glucose, All rights reserved, Fox News Channel, Mutual fund, Diabetes, The Station nightclub fire  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2021 at 6:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having worked at McDonalds in the late 1980's, I can verify that managers have a free product budget. They can give away free food and just sign for it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hypoglycemia suuuuuucks
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When that happens to my dad he gets real argumentative and insists he doesn't need any sugar and will go out of his way to avoid taking it. My mom calmly persists and eventually he will drink it or eat the lifesaver or whatever and then 5 minutes later he's normal again. It's really weird how fast it works and how little you need.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Gang Attempts First Aid
Youtube lj79K60ahhQ
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?


You need to smoke some weed, don't you?
 
mrmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?


macca?
 
IDisME
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zez: When that happens to my dad he gets real argumentative and insists he doesn't need any sugar and will go out of his way to avoid taking it. My mom calmly persists and eventually he will drink it or eat the lifesaver or whatever and then 5 minutes later he's normal again. It's really weird how fast it works and how little you need.


I've dealt with that type too.  And it is amazing just how fast it works.  He's lucky that guy knew.  It could have been way worse.
 
IDisME
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IDisME: zez: When that happens to my dad he gets real argumentative and insists he doesn't need any sugar and will go out of his way to avoid taking it. My mom calmly persists and eventually he will drink it or eat the lifesaver or whatever and then 5 minutes later he's normal again. It's really weird how fast it works and how little you need.

I've dealt with that type too.  And it is amazing just how fast it works.  He's lucky that guy knew.  It could have been way worse.


The weird thing I noticed was the smell of alcohol when it happens.  I know there is a reason for that, but it was a long time ago and I've forgotten.
 
woodjf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmaster: Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?

macca?


Macca who?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lj79K60a​hhQ]

Seinfeld. Owen and Elaine Yankee Bean. Clip from Season 03 episode 10 The Alternate Side
Youtube 4svPdMiwKuU
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmaster: Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?

macca?


That's upsidedown speak for Mickey D's.
 
woodjf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IDisME: IDisME: zez: When that happens to my dad he gets real argumentative and insists he doesn't need any sugar and will go out of his way to avoid taking it. My mom calmly persists and eventually he will drink it or eat the lifesaver or whatever and then 5 minutes later he's normal again. It's really weird how fast it works and how little you need.

I've dealt with that type too.  And it is amazing just how fast it works.  He's lucky that guy knew.  It could have been way worse.

The weird thing I noticed was the smell of alcohol when it happens.  I know there is a reason for that, but it was a long time ago and I've forgotten.


A state of delirium. Soon shakes. 😓 shivers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Having worked at McDonalds in the late 1980's, I can verify that managers have a free product budget. They can give away free food and just sign for it.


I hate change.  That's why I'm glad the same policy that existed 30 years ago exists today.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I cannot tell you how many times I've been told to pull to the second window and they just hand me the food and shut the window and walk away without asking me to pay.

"Robble robble" I say as I drive away.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?


I thinks someone's blood sugar is a little low. Have some orange juice, Comrade.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always thought being diabetic meant you have tons of sugar in your body. I always found it to be strange that diabetic people need sugar when high amounts of sugar was what caused the problem in the first place. Or maybe you can get diabetes aside from too much sugar?
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

woodjf: mrmaster: Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?

macca?

Macca who?


get malacca for the money, ratan to go.
 
Birnone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you or a close family member has this problem then it would be a good idea to have a candy or something else that works in your pocketeses or glove compartment or purse or in the ashtray or in the trunk of the car or in all of the above. The ONE time you are unprepared is the one time you will have needed to have been prepared.
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I always thought being diabetic meant you have tons of sugar in your body. I always found it to be strange that diabetic people need sugar when high amounts of sugar was what caused the problem in the first place. Or maybe you can get diabetes aside from too much sugar?


My dad is a type 1, his body doesn't produce insulin so he has to inject it. If he guesses the amount wrong or doesn't eat in time he will lose too much sugar.
 
woodjf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I always thought being diabetic meant you have tons of sugar in your body. I always found it to be strange that diabetic people need sugar when high amounts of sugar was what caused the problem in the first place. Or maybe you can get diabetes aside from too much sugar?


Type 1. Type 2 is adult onset or used to be called sugar diabetes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry, we only serve Orange Juice until 11 am.  Can you come back tomorrow?  How about a Fanta Orange?  Same thing, right?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The strange part is, that's the slowest McDonald's in Southeast Michigan.  Glad something went fast there for once
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Believing his sugar levels were dropping, and that her husband could go into shock or worse, a coma, Causey rushed to the nearest McDonald's restaurant."

...where she stood in line for thirty minutes waiting to be served.  Staff later claimed that the delay was because they were "doing changeover from breakfast." However, it was 4:30 in the afternoon.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?

You need to smoke some weed, don't you?


Sadly, yes, but I live in the shiathole known as Ohio.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: mrmaster: Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?

macca?

That's upsidedown speak for Mickey D's.


I prefer Rotten Ronnie's myself, as a nickname that is.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: mrmaster: Nick Nostril: Not gonna click a Faux "news" link, but lemme guess.... Macca's manager gives away free food and some bleacher air head goes ape shiat at the blasphemer of the god of Capitalism?

macca?

That's upsidedown speak for Mickey D's.


Indeed. I'm a closeted Aussie.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.