(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Jan 6 Proud Boi is also Oct 3 Proud Boater   (wfla.com)
18
1336 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2021 at 7:17 PM (1 hour ago)



whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rae was arrested on one count of Boating under the Influence and was released after 9 a.m. Sunday. He was already on federal supervised release for his previous indictment his role in the riot.

Good job there
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like his chances of staying out of jail...

Are sunk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the Trump Train...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...has turned into just another failboat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most countries just hang traitors.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Rae was arrested on one count of Boating under the Influence and was released after 9 a.m. Sunday. He was already on federal supervised release for his previous indictment his role in the riot.

Good job there


I knew underage drinkers in college who after a second or third bust were on "daily reporting" and had to go breathalyse before 9am each day. That is supervised release. I imagine the Feds just had him phone in once a month for a virtual appointment or some shiat.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: whither_apophis: Rae was arrested on one count of Boating under the Influence and was released after 9 a.m. Sunday. He was already on federal supervised release for his previous indictment his role in the riot.

Good job there

I knew underage drinkers in college who after a second or third bust were on "daily reporting" and had to go breathalyse before 9am each day. That is supervised release. I imagine the Feds just had him phone in once a month for a virtual appointment or some shiat.


A few years ago I recieved a phone call from a sheriff's deputy askig if Dave was taking his medication. I told him he had the wrong number, but it seemed like I could have said yes and he would have been satisfied.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't our Rae.
 
eagles95
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Master race everyone
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A dumbass doing dumbass shiat.
Color me surprised.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Shaggy_C: whither_apophis: Rae was arrested on one count of Boating under the Influence and was released after 9 a.m. Sunday. He was already on federal supervised release for his previous indictment his role in the riot.

Good job there

I knew underage drinkers in college who after a second or third bust were on "daily reporting" and had to go breathalyse before 9am each day. That is supervised release. I imagine the Feds just had him phone in once a month for a virtual appointment or some shiat.

A few years ago I recieved a phone call from a sheriff's deputy askig if Dave was taking his medication. I told him he had the wrong number, but it seemed like I could have said yes and he would have been satisfied.


Dave's not here, man.
 
Flincher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another example of the very fine people on the nazi side.

He should have drowned and ended up as a bloater.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I enjoy going up to Lake Lanier a few times a year.  Trumpism, boating, and alcoholism are highly correlated.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How long before him and his mom get gunned down?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

He may have been for his right to peaceably assemble.

/ and party
 
