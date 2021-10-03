 Skip to content
(Twitter)   They say everything is backwards in Australia, including the new time zones   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Australia is my go-to example when people biatch about DST in the US... "as bad as you think it is, I know for certain that it can be worse." It's pretty wacked when you have a city (Melbourne) that's 400 miles west of another (Brisbane) but is an hour ahead. Between both DST schedules, trying to schedule recurring meetings between the two is a huge PITA.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Upside Down Standard Time?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Around January the race season starts with a bunch of stuff down under and the coverage times are always a mess, i f you really don't want to miss anything, best to check a half hour earlier than the listed time.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is all kinds of farked up. Why not just have three? And why the half-hour bullshiat?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could be worse.  Could be China.  they have one time zone.  Your work day could start at 3am, with the sun shining bright.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I ... I don't understand....
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Men At Work - It's a Mistake (Video)
Youtube I0AxrOUJ62E
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is just another gag they pull on foreigners, right?  Like drop bears and Fosters.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x318]

I ... I don't understand....


Wait until you see our railways...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This has to be hardest on the guys in Eleven-Thirty Oil.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I heard time in Australia will kill you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x318]

I ... I don't understand....


I'm sure that it's something to do with how great the Australian government is at doing it's job....

/ so great that they have nonsensical time zones.

// I wonder if Juice Media has done a video about this yet

/// they made up a phrase that I quite enjoy "egregious dumb-farkery"
 
