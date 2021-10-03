 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Go ahead, open the Pandora Papers. What's the worst that could happen
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High level corruption just isn't as shocking anymore. None of these revelations are really all that earth shattering. Is anyone really all that shocked to find the lengths that the mega wealthy will go through to make an extra buck?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rich people have lots of money and use it to get even richer.

Is that supposed to be shocking somehow?
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And Brexit was about fishing rights.....
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And this is why you can pass all the new taxes you want and all the wealth confiscations you want and the reality is, you'll never get more than a small fraction. People who have money employ literal corporations whose SOLE responsibility is reducing their tax liabilities. 

In absence of legal ways to avoid taxes, they will move their money to places where not even the CIA, NSA, FBI, or IRS can get to it. Hell, buy a bunch of NFTs and who the fark even knows how to value it. It's a bunch of 1s and 0s. 

Good luck.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What happened with the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers? The rich will be fine until they are poor. Think about it; when a rich and guilty person ends up in a court room, they will be okay at the end of the day, when a poor and innocent person ends up in a court room, they may have a very bad day
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: What happened with the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers? The rich will be fine until they are poor. Think about it; when a rich and guilty person ends up in a court room, they will be okay at the end of the day, when a poor and innocent person ends up in a court room, they may have a very bad day


The reporter on the panama papers was murdered.  As far as I can tell, that's the only thing that happened.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: High level corruption just isn't as shocking anymore. None of these revelations are really all that earth shattering. Is anyone really all that shocked to find the lengths that the mega wealthy will go through to make an extra buck?


I'm shocked that South Dakota seems to be one of the major laundering points.  When did they take a page out of Delaware's and Nevada's books, and what percentage of the lawyers in SD do nothing but shell corporation real estate deals?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't ask the crazy man flying around in a blue box.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if the people who published these will be murdered like the journalist responsible for the panama papers.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We gave that biatch a box and look how that turned out. Now we're giving her papers?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

replacementcool: I wonder if the people who published these will be murdered like the journalist responsible for the panama papers.


The answer is "Yes"
 
clawsoon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In some periods of history the rich hide their untaxed wealth, and in some periods they flaunt it.

Now that even Communists are getting rich instead of shooting the rich, I wonder if we're moving into another period where the rich flaunt it.  There's no more need for offshore accounts if publicly saying f-you to the tax collectors is a status symbol.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These futher pluckers need to read a good history of the French Revolution.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

replacementcool: I wonder if the people who published these will be murdered like the journalist responsible for the panama papers.


None of this is specifically news. Hiding wealth in real estate shenanigans isn't exactly secret.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

clawsoon: In some periods of history the rich hide their untaxed wealth, and in some periods they flaunt it.

Now that even Communists are getting rich instead of shooting the rich, I wonder if we're moving into another period where the rich flaunt it.  There's no more need for offshore accounts if publicly saying f-you to the tax collectors is a status symbol.


They don't have to say f-you to the tax collectors.  They are they tax collectors boss.

Members of Congress should not be allowed to invest in the stock market.  The only investment that should be allowed is Federal, state, and local bonds.  No foreign bonds.  When you claim to represent this country, you need to put your money where your mouth is and actually invest in this country.
 
