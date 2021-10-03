 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville)   Want to slow down vehicle traffic in alley? Shooting at them would only make them drive faster, IMHO   (fox17.com) divider line
    More: Murica, open fire, Nashville, Tennessee, Tennessee's 5th congressional district, people, driver, East Nashville alley  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Car wasn't going that fast.  That sounds like a dubious explanation to me.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they have a mask on. Don't want to be catching the covid when you're catching a felony.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the vehicle had a gun to protect itself...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them fired from an AR-15 style rifle

well, that's better than an AR style handgun. I'll give the writer props for that.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: Car wasn't going that fast.  That sounds like a dubious explanation to me.


It's unclear writing on the article's part. The police stated the fact in the video plainly, and the author took to writing it like a narrative.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: Car wasn't going that fast.  That sounds like a dubious explanation to me.


I don't see why police would try to establish a motive before even apprehending the suspects.

My guess: gang related, somehow.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the fark title lead me to believe they thought they were speeding, but they mean get them to slow down in order to fire upon them or some other reason. Not speeding.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just wanted to slow him down enough to relieve him of his $$ and/or vehicle.
 
wejash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See there's your problem.

Using the AR for traffic control is not recommended.

A 9 mm side arm is all you need to reduce speeding.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Only if you miss.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x551]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: GregoryD: Car wasn't going that fast.  That sounds like a dubious explanation to me.

I don't see why police would try to establish a motive before even apprehending the suspects.

My guess: gang related, somehow.


I imagine the guy in the car did something to anger someone. That someone discovered that the car driver would regularly cruise this alley looking for action. The girl was enlisted as bait. Knowing the driver's normal schedule, both she and the AR-15 guy didn't have long to wait. They then gave the driver all the action he could handle.

I think they were trying to kill the guy and not rob him or steal the car. In my opinion they would have switched positions if robbing him was the goal. The guy with the rifle would have approached from the front, so the driver could see he had no option but to cooperate. The only reason you'd spray all that gunfire at someone who is driving away from you is to kill them. Plus that's a sketchy looking alley. It's not the kind of place people just randomly drive through, as someone who has spent time in sketchy looking alleys I feel like I'm qualified to point this out. I doubt the two of them were holding those positions all night hoping a car would show up. I think they were ambushing this particular driver. I don't expect the driver to tell the police anything because he himself was most likely on the wrong side of the law to start with.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like an attempted carjacking. The female, the less threatening of the two, was trying to get the person to stop while the male with the AR15 was laying in wait. The male came out of hiding too soon so the driver kept going. The male got pissed off and opened fire.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregoryD: Ah yes, the fark title lead me to believe they thought they were speeding, but they mean get them to slow down in order to fire upon them or some other reason. Not speeding.


I was thinking carjacking, which is hard to do on a car that's traveling at speed.
 
