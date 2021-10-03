 Skip to content
(Metro)   Mum of three, 24, dies of Covid, says getting 'hooked on conspiracy theories' and refusing the jab was the 'worst mistake of her life'   (metro.co.uk) divider line
121
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.


Yeah, at some point you would think people would go "hey there are a lot of unvaccinated people dying from this disease. Maybe I should do something to protect myself ". but apparently not
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She sounds like a kind and generous person, it's too bad she wasn't as smart as she is nice. It's sad all this misinformation is floating around.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldRod: Lambskincoat: All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.

Yeah, at some point you would think people would go "hey there are a lot of unvaccinated people dying from this disease. Maybe I should do something to protect myself ". but apparently not


1. Nothing is real until it effects them personally.

2. Her "own research" (on Facebook) probably told her it was better not to get the shot.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nah'mean: OldRod: Lambskincoat: All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.

Yeah, at some point you would think people would go "hey there are a lot of unvaccinated people dying from this disease. Maybe I should do something to protect myself ". but apparently not

1. Nothing is real until it effects them personally.

2. Her "own research" (on Facebook) probably told her it was better not to get the shot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also the last mistake.

/ smdh
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: Lambskincoat: All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.

Yeah, at some point you would think people would go "hey there are a lot of unvaccinated people dying from this disease. Maybe I should do something to protect myself ". but apparently not

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
refusing the jab was the 'worst mistake of her life

No shiat.

Breeding while being a moron would come in a close second.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: Lambskincoat: All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.

Yeah, at some point you would think people would go "hey there are a lot of unvaccinated people dying from this disease. Maybe I should do something to protect myself ". but apparently not


The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.

They just don't care, or have been conditioned not to care, about the risk
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.


The counter to that is that the virus can fark you up permanently without killing you.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are morans that want to believe they have some kind of 'secret' knowledge, that they have 'figured it out' and everyone else around this is blind to it. These people have always been with us and I had mistakenly believed for a long time that they were fairly harmless. But now the Republicans have figured out they can easily control these morans and have created an Army of the Stupid to blindly follow them.

It is farking pretty frightening to know how easy it is to manipulate large masses of people into believing the dumbest shiat, masks don't slow the spread of gems/viruses, liberals hate America, Democrats are all in a secret pedophile cult that torture babies for adrenocrhome, the Draft Dodger is some kind of genius tough guy that loves America and is not actually just a another wealthy trust fund tax dodging con artist.

For most of my life I have heard people asking, How did the Nazis convince so many average German citizens to go along with something so horrific as the Holocaust? I get it now, the mystery has been solved. The average person is dumb as a farking stump and so desperate for tribal acceptance they will believe pretty much anything you tell them/ So long as you tell them they have the secret knowledge, that they are special, they are the chosen, they are better than the 'others' they will believe and do anything you want them to. That's all it takes.

Someone Else's Alt
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.

The counter to that is that the virus can fark you up permanently without killing you.


Adajecent point: 1% of 7billion is still a big farkin number.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: Mugato: Gubbo: The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.

The counter to that is that the virus can fark you up permanently without killing you.

Adajecent point: 1% of 7billion is still a big farkin number.


extraneous point: It's free, less painful than other shots if you're a pussy and can practically get it at the Dollar Store.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.

The counter to that is that the virus can fark you up permanently without killing you.


I'm telling you what they believe, and what they've been told.

If you know how to reach these people and make them see sense, short of them taking their last breath before going on the vent, more power to you
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This one just makes me sad. Those poor kids.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: Only able to communicate with her three young children using Facetime, Ms Gibbs said Abby continued to provide for them as long as she could, even as her situation worsened.

She said: 'She was in intensive care and she ordered online a full shop, with clothes - she was arranging stuff for the kids.'

Ms Gibbs went on: 'All she ever talked about was her kids, she was so very proud of her kids.

Every time with these idiots. They love their kids so much, they'll do ANYTHING for their kids...but not they won't do that.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, kids. Sorry your mom was gullible and stupid.

There's still time for you not to be.

If you want to do your own research... stay in school. And college. And grad school.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forteblast: Hey, kids. Sorry your mom was gullible and stupid.

There's still time for you not to be.

If you want to do your own research... stay in school. And college. And grad school.


You told them. You're a "good person".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidiots and antivaxxers will hold fast in their denial, claiming it's either a hoax or won't happen to them. And they'll continue to die for their stupidity and stigginit. Quite a shame

Anyway, there's football on today
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn shame. And, she was hot, too.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: forteblast: Hey, kids. Sorry your mom was gullible and stupid.

There's still time for you not to be.

If you want to do your own research... stay in school. And college. And grad school.

You told them. You're a "good person".


You told them. You're a "good person".
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind, generous, and a breeding factory for children and other diseases. Truly blessed by Nurgle!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: WhippingBoi: forteblast: Hey, kids. Sorry your mom was gullible and stupid.

There's still time for you not to be.

If you want to do your own research... stay in school. And college. And grad school.

You told them. You're a "good person".

You told them. You're a "good person".


Everyone has told everyone, okay?

Consider yourselves told
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Damn shame. And, she was hot, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figured it had to be in the UK since most conspiracists dying of COVID here double-down on their idiocy before they croak.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: WhippingBoi: forteblast: Hey, kids. Sorry your mom was gullible and stupid.

There's still time for you not to be.

If you want to do your own research... stay in school. And college. And grad school.

You told them. You're a "good person".

You told them. You're a "good person".


I'm a farking monster.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: forteblast: Hey, kids. Sorry your mom was gullible and stupid.

There's still time for you not to be.

If you want to do your own research... stay in school. And college. And grad school.

You told them. You're a "good person".


A bullet you consistently dodge...
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Mugato: Gubbo: The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.

The counter to that is that the virus can fark you up permanently without killing you.

Adajecent point: 1% of 7billion is still a big farkin number.


Seeing the 1 in 500 people have died of Covid in the USA stat was shocking - I don't like those odds. Get vaxed!

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/one-in-​5​00-americans-have-died-from-covid-19-s​ince-beginning-of-the-pandemic/
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to speak ill of the dead, but what the hell is up with those eyebrows and the mascara applied like spackle? Is it some sort of Halloween costume or something?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.

The counter to that is that the virus can fark you up permanently without killing you.


Yep. I've a friend who's blind now after a COVID-related stroke. She's 24, formerly choir (and we miss her alto) and at church today her father was dutifully describing everything going on.
"The bishop is here today, wearing green and gold. Remember consecration, she was always smiling? Same today."
"It's time for communion. Do you want me to lead you up?"
"The sending hymn is (title). I know you're not breathing well, don't worry, you can sit and listen."

I got the booster on Friday and have felt like shiat ever since. Aches, fatigue. I'd do it again in a second to protect those I love.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Lambskincoat: All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.

Yeah, at some point you would think people would go "hey there are a lot of unvaccinated people dying from this disease. Maybe I should do something to protect myself ". but apparently not


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The first day she was admitted, she said "mam, I wish I had gone and got the vaccine - this is the worst mistake I have ever made".'

Also the last mistake she ever made.

It's always in the end, that they realize the error of their ways,
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory masking (N95 for me), distancing, and vaccines, btw. Card check at the door unless you're on record with the secretary. Don't want to mask, distance, get the vaccine? We're on Zoom.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she...Did she mention,maybe in passing, what anyone else could have done to disabuse her of her erroneous notions?  Anything that we could have done that would nothave resulted in her having a tantrum, kicking and screaming?  How have the rest of us (well, some of us) been able to escape the perfidious clutches of false information and conspiracy theories?

/I'm not an educator, but maybe...maybe we need to point out to students, while they are still young and malleable, that not everybody gets to be smart.  That not everybody is college material.  Just like not everybody gets to play pro sports?  That sometimes we have to let the professionals--scientists, epidemiologists, running backs -- do their thing, and we have to respect that thing as something that maybe, maybe we can't do or understand?
//Or keep telling them that they're all special and smart...and that being smart isn't everything, and here's the internet so you don;t have to know anything.
///Good luck!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: 'The first day she was admitted, she said "mam, I wish I had gone and got the vaccine - this is the worst mistake I have ever made".'

Also the last mistake she ever made.

It's always in the end, that they realize the error of their ways,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for her kids but biatch, you were warned.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id say her worst mistake was having children
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Damn shame. And, she was hot, too.


Running a 106 degree temperature is pretty hot
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Damn shame. And, she was hot, too.


Well perhaps you still have a shot.

Just brings chocolates and a shovel.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: khitsicker: Mugato: Gubbo: The counter to that is oft repeated 99.9% survivor rate.

The counter to that is that the virus can fark you up permanently without killing you.

Adajecent point: 1% of 7billion is still a big farkin number.

extraneous point: It's free, less painful than other shots if you're a pussy and can practically get it at the Dollar Store.


Nice. You don't have to dress up like you're going to Walmart. There's really no excuse anymore
 
webct_god
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Picklehead: She sounds like a kind and generous person, it's too bad she wasn't as smart as she is nice. It's sad all this misinformation is floating around.


Shh... This fark. You are supposed to celebrating her death.

Snark aside, just got my third dose of the vaccine today - stories like this really suck and justify what I'm about to go through tomorrow.
 
dryknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still jabbering about the jab after she died?

How about STFU?
 
Birnone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: All those folks dying on the news didn't worry her because she's special.


I think they are dealing with a disbelief that this virus is a real problem and they feel special in that they know what's really going on with the vaccines.

It's not just a matter of people getting sick and dying. They don't believe that people are getting sick and dying of this virus. That's why it gets called a hoax and why some of them say it's no worse than the flu. Then they have problems with the vaccines. The vaccines were rushed into distribution or the vaccines have as yet undiscovered horrible side effects or the vaccines are a way to implant something into people.

I think that's why a lot of these people are into conspiracy theories. A conspiracy theory is one of the best ways to cover all the ground you have to cover if you want to manipulate people this way, Distrust in authorities and the educated, distrust in scientists and researchers, distrust in doctors and hospitals, distrust in the 'media'...but 100% full trust in your conspiracy. It works because it appeals to the human need to feel special and superior. How else is a dumbass going to be able to feel smarter than a scientist? How else is one of your family members going to be able to feel smug because they know something you're too dumb to know? By buying into a conspiracy theory, that's how.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone should have told the British Pillsbury Doughgirl that using a Sharpie to draw clown eyebrows on her face was her first mistake.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Damn shame. And, she was hot, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We reading the same article?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.