(Daily Star)   Today in scary things we don't want to know: N-bombs lost in transit including the one stuck in a melting polar icecap (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
23
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, you gotta be real dedicated to your racism to etch a racial slur into a polar ice cap.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No gol dangit, I said the Ice Cap is Ne-*bong*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 17lkdqoLt44
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's no longer lost if they found it, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Superman's Fortress of Solitude used to be up there.  Maybe a few screaming rages and ice breaths made em.

I always thought Lex Luthor looked one shade below Okay.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not exactly Hot Pockets but close
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Its the bomb when you want 2 chill
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Wherever it falls there a huge expletive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least tell me which pole!

Although mind you, if it is on a polar sea ice cap, it may be soon out of sight and out of mind. Not so if it is on Green Land or Canadian rock.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 500x500]

Wherever it falls there a huge expletive.


That's a Z bomb not an N bomb. Easy point of confusion.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Canadian rock.


For the last time, we don't want Bryan Adams.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hard or soft "r" on that N-bomb?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Please. I consider them gifts for future generations.

Those archeologists are in for one hell of a surprise.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, what I'm gathering from the article is Cthulhu now has nuclear weapons.

That should speed things along.  No more of this endless "circling the drain."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hard or soft "r" on that N-bomb?


Most of the lost nuke accidents happened in the 60's and 70's, so we're talking about Kilotons and not Megatons.

/ although, the one that rolled off of USS Ticonderoga was 160 Kilotons sooooo
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A-bomb is more common than N-Bomb, the "A" standing for "atomic". Neutron bombs might be called N bombs I guess, but I've never heard that usage.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the two in the Goldsboro incident is still there in the ground. The government purchased an easement and the farmer simply continued to farm around it. Got some shovels? Here it is, right near Faro, NC:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Just dig under that grove of trees in the middle of that field. I'm not responsible for what happens when you try, though.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, what I'm gathering from the article is Cthulhu now has nuclear weapons.

That should speed things along.  No more of this endless "circling the drain."


Cthulhu does not need or want nukes. We're driven crazy just by his very presence and we get evaporated by nukes. Tough to eat us if we've been evaporated. Also, we might try to use nukes on him.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hard or soft "r" on that N-bomb?

Most of the lost nuke accidents happened in the 60's and 70's, so we're talking about Kilotons and not Megatons.

/ although, the one that rolled off of USS Ticonderoga was 160 Kilotons sooooo


Oooops!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Read this and you'll realize what a miracle it is that any of us are still alive.
Also Curtis LeMay was a nutcase.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Definitely don't go dropping n-bombs that's how you get canceled.  (And hopefully beaten to a pulp)
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Picklehead: [YouTube video: The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me (Official Music Video)]


The Pointer Sisters - Neutron Dance
Youtube i-jdhorGtQI
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

