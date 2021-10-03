 Skip to content
(MSN)   Wisconsin man punches pizzeria manager because he was asked to put some topping over his mouth and nose   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Madison, Wisconsin, mask mandate, 20-year-old suspect, manager of a pizza restaurant, 19-year-old McDonald's worker, State Street, Southwest Airlines flight attendant, San Francisco  
586 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2021 at 3:14 PM (48 minutes ago)



31 Comments
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Need to charge the idiot with a hate crime. Hate of common sense, science and humanity is clear.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing good happens after midnight
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
only reason you go to Ian's for pizza is because you are drunk and have the munchies.  You do not go there for the pizza
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this are why there is no more mask compliance at my local convenience stores. The clerks are terrified, and either won't do anything about it for fear of reprisal or have bern ordered not to do anything about it by their bosses because of fear of reprisals.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Stories like this are why there is no more mask compliance at my local convenience stores. The clerks are terrified, and either won't do anything about it for fear of reprisal or have bern ordered not to do anything about it by their bosses because of fear of reprisals.


Most clerks are paid around minimum wage. I have talked to a few that will report thefts (grabbing a 6pack of beer etc and just walking out) but do nothing to stop the theft because they are not paid enough for it to be their job. The same with enforcement of mask mandates. The most that should be asked of the clerks is not to accept payment without a mask.
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: 2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.


The same is true at 2pm.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Nothing good happens after midnight


So lettin' it all hang down isn't good?
 
covfefe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kkinnison: only reason you go to Ian's for pizza is because you are drunk and have the munchies.  You do not go there for the pizza


And if you eat pizza drunk u r likely to produce ur very own street pizza
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only been to Madison once. Pretty cool little college town, always wanted to visit again.

Cheapest beer I've ever seen anywhere aside from maybe St. Cloud, MN. This was 15-ish(?) years ago, but IIRC it was like, $4 a pitcher of some swill and you'd get a dollar back if you returned the pitcher. Wondered at first why they cared about getting their cheap-o plastic pitchers back until closing time, little plastic pitchers up in trees, on statues, on streetlights. Yeah, lotsa drunk students around.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How thick would the glass be on an 8x8 window? That guy probably farked up his hand pretty bad.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

genner: KarmicDisaster: 2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.

The same is true at 2pm.


The same is true in Milwaukee. ...or Green Bay. ...or Eau Claire. ...or Hayward. ...or Sheboygan.

I guess what I'm trying to say is: people in Wisconsin are drunks.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$376 ?? Make it a $1000 fine plus assault and that 8x8 window won't be cheap .. This will continue until people are held accountable ..
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If your store has a mask mandate then you should carry a taser and fry these idiots.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: genner: KarmicDisaster: 2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.

The same is true at 2pm.

The same is true in Milwaukee. ...or Green Bay. ...or Eau Claire. ...or Hayward. ...or Sheboygan.

I guess what I'm trying to say is: people in Wisconsin are drunks.


Yeah we do have quite a few FIB's up here
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Make it legal to tase these people until they shiat themselves. They won't try it again.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: If your store has a mask mandate then you should carry a taser and fry these idiots.


You. I like you.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Motherf*cker. You do not mess with Ian's.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And of course you just know he's a Republican.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: If your store has a mask mandate then you should carry a taser and fry these idiots.


Followup with OC spray while they are on the ground.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Only been to Madison once. Pretty cool little college town, always wanted to visit again.

Cheapest beer I've ever seen anywhere aside from maybe St. Cloud, MN. This was 15-ish(?) years ago, but IIRC it was like, $4 a pitcher of some swill and you'd get a dollar back if you returned the pitcher. Wondered at first why they cared about getting their cheap-o plastic pitchers back until closing time, little plastic pitchers up in trees, on statues, on streetlights. Yeah, lotsa drunk students around.


We get it from the gutters, as it flows down from the capitol's GOP offices.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: genner: KarmicDisaster: 2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.

The same is true at 2pm.

The same is true in Milwaukee. ...or Green Bay. ...or Eau Claire. ...or Hayward. ...or Sheboygan.

I guess what I'm trying to say is: people in Wisconsin are drunks.


Aw! You're too kind.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Plague Rats are really getting ragey. Hoping that this sort of destructive tantrums are stopped when there's enough Finding Out applied.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: genner: KarmicDisaster: 2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.

The same is true at 2pm.

The same is true in Milwaukee. ...or Green Bay. ...or Eau Claire. ...or Hayward. ...or Sheboygan.

I guess what I'm trying to say is: people in Wisconsin are drunks.


Professional drunks.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kkinnison: only reason you go to Ian's for pizza is because you are drunk and have the munchies.  You do not go there for the pizza


When I lived in Madison, I definitely went there for the beautiful abomination that is their mac & cheese pizza.
 
pheelix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikalmd: $376 ?? Make it a $1000 fine plus assault and that 8x8 window won't be cheap .. This will continue until people are held accountable ..


$376 is what the pizzeria could have been fined had they been caught allowing this drunk maskhole to remain in the premises while unmasked.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
does the story end with 'and then the employee behind the cash shot the man in the face and then called 911'?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: genner: KarmicDisaster: 2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.

The same is true at 2pm.

The same is true in Milwaukee. ...or Green Bay. ...or Eau Claire. ...or Hayward. ...or Sheboygan.

I guess what I'm trying to say is: people in Wisconsin are drunks.

Aw! You're too kind.


The only other places I have seen that have a similar view on what is socially acceptable drinking as Wisconsin is Ireland and eastern Europe. Only in Wisconsin can you ask a person what they are doing on the weekend and get an answer of "drinking" and it is considered a normal and acceptable answer.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, we are identifying those who have rage issues so there's that.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: gameshowhost: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: genner: KarmicDisaster: 2am on State St. in Madison is like 99.5% drunks.

The same is true at 2pm.

The same is true in Milwaukee. ...or Green Bay. ...or Eau Claire. ...or Hayward. ...or Sheboygan.

I guess what I'm trying to say is: people in Wisconsin are drunks.

Aw! You're too kind.

The only other places I have seen that have a similar view on what is socially acceptable drinking as Wisconsin is Ireland and eastern Europe. Only in Wisconsin can you ask a person what they are doing on the weekend and get an answer of "drinking" and it is considered a normal and acceptable answer.


I interviewed at Madison and for lunch the grad students took me to a pub and everyone ordered a pint.
At other university interviews you'd get offered alcohol with dinner, but Madison was the only place where everyone openly drank at lunch.
 
