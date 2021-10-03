 Skip to content
(CNN)   I guess they'll have to start raking the ocean too now   (cnn.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Booo subby. Raking is for fires. Poor job.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Naw, this is easier. Bulldoze the oily sand and corpses of birds and fish to the landfill and pour a shiatload of surfactant to make the oil sink to the bottom. Now we can't see it, problem solved.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine the economic stimulus to the areas if they did a massive clean up program.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: Booo subby. Raking is for fires. Poor job.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least we don't have to worry about job killing regulations.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't seem to find the company responsible for overseeing the drilling operation.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner of the pipeline is unknown.
The pipeline is leaking into an essential fish and bird preserve.

Where are the Farkers from the STEM tab who post about how none of this happens, ever, actually. That piplines are only built with strict oversight and regulation (How can the owner be unknown)? That pipeline do not leak causing major damage (All the dead life forms, already having trouble surviving)?

Come on, pro-oil Farkers. Please explain why this Catalina Caper is not really important.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's tar everywhere," [Orange County biologist and environmental consultant Ben Smith]  said, surveying the birds congregated on the north bank of the river. "You think by now we would have figured out how to keep this kind of thing from happening, but I guess not."

Umm.  Ben.  We know how.

"We" would rather extract the oil, however.

Because you know.  Profit.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's tar everywhere..."

Oh, that quote was from TFA at the LA Times today.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another quote from LA Times:

After sunrise the smell of diesel and tar overwhelmed the shoreline at Huntington State Beach.

So.  Smells just like Long Beach.
 
darch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/gES95UtYTr0
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ecological disasters are a small price to pay for the right to drive an SPCD (Small Penis Compensation Device).
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: Another quote from LA Times:

After sunrise the smell of diesel and tar overwhelmed the shoreline at Huntington State Beach.

So.  Smells just like Long Beach.


Smells more like San Pedro, amiright?
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

theteacher: Booo subby. Raking is for fires. Poor job.


Subs isn't too far off.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Drill baby, drill!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mother nature loves it when we hand her a challenge
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I reckon some British blokes would love a go at that bloody crude, hup hup.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the problem? Huntington Beach could stand some improvement.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I'll bet we can get 35 yr old single moms with two kids to help clean this up for, say, $7.25/hr."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Leaking from where?

Who owns it?
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better than spillage from a windmill or, God forbid, some solar panels.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh. The planet is f*cked. This is just a small blip in the radar at this point. We're selling off millions of acres in the gulf for oil exploration. We're razing millions of acres of land for sh*tty tract housing. There's endless garbage floating in the ocean. We're on the precipice of a mass extinction event.
I used to get upset watching the demise of the planet, but I've become numb to it. The people in positions of power don't really care.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The owner of the pipeline is unknown.
The pipeline is leaking into an essential fish and bird preserve.

Where are the Farkers from the STEM tab who post about how none of this happens, ever, actually. That piplines are only built with strict oversight and regulation (How can the owner be unknown)? That pipeline do not leak causing major damage (All the dead life forms, already having trouble surviving)?

Come on, pro-oil Farkers. Please explain why this Catalina Caper is not really important.


Hmmm. Isn't the entire LA basin leaking oil already? If LA can hide pumpjacks in fake buildings, they can hide this too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chuckdelux: bughunter: Another quote from LA Times:

After sunrise the smell of diesel and tar overwhelmed the shoreline at Huntington State Beach.

So.  Smells just like Long Beach.

Smells more like San Pedro, amiright?


Right by the harbor, yeah. That fish restaurant is good, but don't bother sitting outdoors over the water.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

