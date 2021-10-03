 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Underage students learn their fake IDs don't match their real vaccination cards   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having been, just this sort of dishonest kid many years ago, my heart bleeds for these unfortunate youths.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is that attention to detail that college students are famous for.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, here kids can drink on private premises under the supervision of their parents or guardians.  So unless your parents are completely irresponsible, you're not going to get hammered, but you can sit around with your friends and have a beer or two.  And it's 0.00 / zero tolerance for drivers with a learners' permit, but that's not a bad idea either given the average teen's risk assessment skills.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She later made a TikTok describing the incident.

Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She better hope it doesn't show up in her job screens
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well never really considered this but Vaccine card requirements would totally screw fake IDs.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TBH, I want a second vaccination card so I can write "McLovin" on it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Having been, just this sort of dishonest kid many years ago, my heart bleeds for these unfortunate youths.


This. I was lucky to have grown up in a more civilized time when the (beer) drinking age was 19. Having said that, there was a short period there where we modified our old-tech driver's licenses in order to get into bars.

Today's kids have it more difficult what with the holograms and other shiat they put on DLs today. Having said that, I doubt they have much trouble getting alcohol.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd make a terrible bouncer since if the vaccine card was real I'd let anyone outside of diapers in.

Fake vaccine card? I'd clip their real ID.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We had all the tricks in the book as kids.

One of my faves was to use scotch tape to lift the ink of a digit from a phone book and then place over the DOB, it was a total science. So prevalent that bouncers would pull your DL out of the plastic holder in your wallet and run their fingernail across it to check for tape.

The best was when your buddy's big brother looked at least a bit like you and you convinced him to get a duplicate license for you. We would memorize the DOB and horoscope sign, bouncers had cheat sheets of the astrological signs at the door so they could quickly bust those that weren't on the ball.

I had one from my friend's older brother that worked like a farking charm forever, until a cop pulled me over on my motorbike and asked me why I didn't have a class 6, I had handed him the drinking DL instead of the driving DL. He knew exactly what was up, but that was back when you'd get a lecture and they'd keep the license.

Kind of interesting considering that there was no Internet or cell phones back then and all these tricks were passed along by word of mouth amongst teenagers at the time.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got a fake ID and now I'm using it to get a booster shot reserved for seniors
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: She better hope it doesn't show up in her job screens


HR Department: Ok, I need your drivers license and social security card to make a copy for the file...oh and a list of all the bars you've ever been to so we can call the bouncers to check if you ever presented a fake ID

Totally happens all the time 🙄
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Lambskincoat: Having been, just this sort of dishonest kid many years ago, my heart bleeds for these unfortunate youths.

This. I was lucky to have grown up in a more civilized time when the (beer) drinking age was 19. Having said that, there was a short period there where we modified our old-tech driver's licenses in order to get into bars.

Today's kids have it more difficult what with the holograms and other shiat they put on DLs today. Having said that, I doubt they have much trouble getting alcohol.


I do what I can to help.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are kids really this stupid?  They have a fake ID but cant figure out how to alter a vaccine card to match their fake ID?  These must be the same people that biatch about links with paywalls.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe, and hear me out, if you've graduated from high school or have an equivalent diploma it ought to be fine for a person to drink alcohol.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: jaivirtualcard: She better hope it doesn't show up in her job screens

HR Department: Ok, I need your drivers license and social security card to make a copy for the file...oh and a list of all the bars you've ever been to so we can call the bouncers to check if you ever presented a fake ID

Totally happens all the time 🙄


The PERMANENT RECORD.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just buy chips and sodas from your local Bodega for a few months and make friends with the cashier.  One day, drop a 12 pack on the counter and they will usually just ring it up.  That's what I did in my younger years.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Nick Nostril: Lambskincoat: Having been, just this sort of dishonest kid many years ago, my heart bleeds for these unfortunate youths.

This. I was lucky to have grown up in a more civilized time when the (beer) drinking age was 19. Having said that, there was a short period there where we modified our old-tech driver's licenses in order to get into bars.

Today's kids have it more difficult what with the holograms and other shiat they put on DLs today. Having said that, I doubt they have much trouble getting alcohol.

I do what I can to help.


You're a white, female, middle-school teacher?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: TorpedoOrca: jaivirtualcard: She better hope it doesn't show up in her job screens

HR Department: Ok, I need your drivers license and social security card to make a copy for the file...oh and a list of all the bars you've ever been to so we can call the bouncers to check if you ever presented a fake ID

Totally happens all the time 🙄

The PERMANENT RECORD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: jaivirtualcard: She better hope it doesn't show up in her job screens

HR Department: Ok, I need your drivers license and social security card to make a copy for the file...oh and a list of all the bars you've ever been to so we can call the bouncers to check if you ever presented a fake ID

Totally happens all the time 🙄


I do believe that they were referencing the fact that they posted about it onTik Tok
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: jaivirtualcard: She better hope it doesn't show up in her job screens

HR Department: Ok, I need your drivers license and social security card to make a copy for the file...oh and a list of all the bars you've ever been to so we can call the bouncers to check if you ever presented a fake ID

Totally happens all the time 🙄


I meant the Tik Tok video
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In the defense of the student's: Better than the other way around!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another one for "my freedumbs".
Other countries have RF-enabled, chip-embedded, biometric-linked ID cards that they use for everything.
The US has IDs teenagers can counterfeit.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: We had all the tricks in the book as kids.

One of my faves was to use scotch tape to lift the ink of a digit from a phone book and then place over the DOB, it was a total science. So prevalent that bouncers would pull your DL out of the plastic holder in your wallet and run their fingernail across it to check for tape.

The best was when your buddy's big brother looked at least a bit like you and you convinced him to get a duplicate license for you. We would memorize the DOB and horoscope sign, bouncers had cheat sheets of the astrological signs at the door so they could quickly bust those that weren't on the ball.

I had one from my friend's older brother that worked like a farking charm forever, until a cop pulled me over on my motorbike and asked me why I didn't have a class 6, I had handed him the drinking DL instead of the driving DL. He knew exactly what was up, but that was back when you'd get a lecture and they'd keep the license.

Kind of interesting considering that there was no Internet or cell phones back then and all these tricks were passed along by word of mouth amongst teenagers at the time.


I knew a guy who stole his brothers paperwork, went to the DMV, and got a legit fake.

He lost his wallet on the bus with both his ID and the fake in plain sight. Campus police called him, returned it, and nothing came of it but he was sweating bullets for about a week.

/he was a bit of an asshole
//and that's a bit of an understatement
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: In the defense of the student's: Better than the other way around!


student's? Looks like I need more coffee's
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: There is that attention to detail that college students are famous for.


Ah, yes. And calling the cops at the second bar after the bouncer blocks them and confiscates the fake ID.
While inebriated.

/them, not the bouncer :p
 
Farnn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's extra rough because just a few months before it was easier than ever to drink underage by using someone else's ID and wearing a mask.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: TorpedoOrca: jaivirtualcard: She better hope it doesn't show up in her job screens

HR Department: Ok, I need your drivers license and social security card to make a copy for the file...oh and a list of all the bars you've ever been to so we can call the bouncers to check if you ever presented a fake ID

Totally happens all the time 🙄

The PERMANENT RECORD.


But if you post it to social media, you risk never passing a background check.  Or at least hoping you can explain it away before they bin your resume.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best part of the article is that I now know this exists:

"Once she and some friends, who already turned 21, tried to get into Club Cumming, a queer bar and cabaret club owned by the actor Alan Cumming. She went to the bouncer, who asked everyone for their IDs and proof of vaccine."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back in the day when a fake ID was easier to procure, I played games with mine. I put a non-existent DOB on the ID (February 30) to see if any bouncer or liquor store clerk would ever catch it. No one said a thing.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: She later made a TikTok describing the incident.

Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no.


Well, good that she's fully documenting the illegal stupidly to make it easier for prospective employers to avoid.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: We had all the tricks in the book as kids.

One of my faves was to use scotch tape to lift the ink of a digit from a phone book and then place over the DOB, it was a total science. So prevalent that bouncers would pull your DL out of the plastic holder in your wallet and run their fingernail across it to check for tape.

The best was when your buddy's big brother looked at least a bit like you and you convinced him to get a duplicate license for you. We would memorize the DOB and horoscope sign, bouncers had cheat sheets of the astrological signs at the door so they could quickly bust those that weren't on the ball.

I had one from my friend's older brother that worked like a farking charm forever, until a cop pulled me over on my motorbike and asked me why I didn't  have a class 6, I had handed him the drinking DL instead of the driving DL. He knew exactly what was up, but that was back when you'd get a lecture and they'd keep the license.

Kind of interesting considering that there was no Internet or cell phones back then and all these tricks were passed along by word of mouth amongst teenagers at the time.


Lol. My sister would use our (adopted, 25 yr old) cousin's Indian Status card. Cousin: 5'6", brown hair, skin, eyes; sister 5'0 (on a good day), eyes so blue people thought they were purple, skin so white it might as well be transparent (hair was dark, though). She had zero problems using it to get into bars at 16.
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Are kids really this stupid?  They have a fake ID but cant figure out how to alter a vaccine card to match their fake ID?  These must be the same people that biatch about links with paywalls.


Yes.  Yes.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cheron: I got a fake ID and now I'm using it to get a booster shot reserved for seniors



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those poor little future alcoholics.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is vaccination proof a thing now?  I haven't had to show it for anything yet.  I'm not even sure where it is at this point if I needed it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tricycleracer: Just buy chips and sodas from your local Bodega for a few months and make friends with the cashier.  One day, drop a 12 pack on the counter and they will usually just ring it up.  That's what I did in my younger years.


This, plus "make friends with the guy nicknamed 'Forty'"
 
