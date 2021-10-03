 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Some good news has come from the pandemic: Couples that worried about catching Covid may have had better sex lives   (metro.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, terms of their sex life, stress-provoking situations, new study, Personal life, Journal of Sex  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2021 at 12:48 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds good.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, all that time together means more chances for sex. Having the kid in the house all that time decreased it by an equal amount.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder what "better sex" means to most of FARK's denizens.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.