(Al Jazeera)   Not news: 74-year old Sikh man skips London Marathon. News: 74-year old Sikh man skips London Marathon   (aljazeera.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, 2004 singles, Family, end of my father, Mother, Sikh, father tie, Celine Dion, warm summer's day  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read every word of that, subby.   Great article.   Eye opening.   Thats for submitting.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*thanks
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a great article.  Thank you!
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonderful headline, Subbby
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
shiatty article. Makes no mention of what children's rhymes he sang while skipping.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not going to skip this link. Thanks, subby.
 
proton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Excellent article, interesting and heart warming.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's one way to Sikh attention.
 
FarketyFarkerson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
7/4/2012 I ran an Independence Day half marathon. Before the race began, I saw a gentleman wearing a blue sport coat with a patch on it, like a yacht Club member might wear. Curiosity got the better of me so I walked up to the guy to see what was his deal.

He was a representative from Guinness Book of World Records there to verify this guy's attempt at setting the WR for skipping the half. The man making the attempt was the WR holder for most World records and already held the record for skipping the full marathon.

Just looked  skipping guy up. He's still the WR holder for most records. Interesting guy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ashri​t​a_Furman

FYI, I did manage to beat the skipping guy in the race, but not by much.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goal: I want to skip a marathon.
Reality: I'll skip skipping a marathon.
Fark: I can't even skip.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was he brave and sure?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was a beautiful article, Subby. Thank you.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a great read.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I couldn't run a marathon even when healthy.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thanks subby, delightful!
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eravior: shiatty article. Makes no mention of what children's rhymes he sang while skipping.


That's similar to my thinking. I know from distance running that shoes can get pretty expensive. Do they even make skipping shoes? And in adult sizes?
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well damn, I guess I better get charged; who knew this outfit is so common.
 
