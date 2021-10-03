 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: "Hold my beer, I wanna try something" moments you've seen or experienced   (fark.com) divider line
11
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in 2004 this one guy handed me his beer and it wa gone before he cold tell me to where to hold it
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So my (adult) younger brother decided that he needed to chop down a couple trees in his backyard. Tall ones. Not wanting to spend the money to hire a professional, he figured he could invite over some of his more "creative" neighbors to help.

This is the part of the story where I mention that we both live in Tennessee.

So said neighbors arrive, armed with various tools and implement of destruction ... and at least a case of beer. Because it's summer and it's outdoors and, well, it's beer. Duh.

Now I am there merely as an observer. It's well known in the family that I'm the "geek" who understands all the "high tech" stuff but is hopeless when it comes the important things, like tools and trucks and whether our high school football team is going to be any good this week (even though we both graduated in the 1980s and I stopped caring about high school then). Suffice it to say, I'm the one at the family reunions who sits in the back just taking mental notes and working on new stand up comedy material.

So, back to the story.

The redneck engineers decide the first thing they need to do is make sure which direction the trees are going to fall once they are cut. They are smart enough to do the notch thing on one side and cut thing on the other, but the way the yard is sloped, there is still concern about at least one (if not both) trees falling "oddly" and onto the house. So what they needed to do was use some guide ropes to attach to the tree rather high up to help guide it down when it fell.

Since I suffer from a lack of redneck engineering education, I was unsure how this was supposed to work and even moreso unsure of how said ropes were going to get attached to said trees. The theory behind rope tensions and trunk dynamics was explained to me, but I just let the words flow over me in a verbal stream of amused indifference while I helped myself to another beer. I am sure they thought what they were saying made sense, but I've heard MadLips that were more understandable.

But that was nothing compared to the solution to the rope attachment problem.

I had thought of three possible answers to the problem: 1) climb up the tree rope in hand, 2) get a ladder to bring the ropes up the proper height, or 3) rent a cherry lift. The latter option was based on past experience with my brother and his "I can dix my roof cheaper myself than hiring a roofing company" adventure, but I'll leave that for another tale.

As it turned out, they went with the unpredicted option four: bow & arrow.

Let me give some cultural background first. It is well know that hunting is popular, especially in the South. We also know that "rednecks" are quite fond of hunting. But what you may not know is there is redneck snobbery within the hunting community. A "true" hunter looks down on the weekend warriors who bring out an overpowered rifle, slather themselves in deer urine, and sit in a tree stand all morning. No, the "true" hunter uses a bow and tracks his prey just like the ancient Native Americans did in the days of John Wayne (they aren't all that up on their history, but I've just gotten used to that over the years).

Now, that "bow" is usually a massive compound monstrosity that costs hundreds of dollars and can put an arrow right through the side panel of a 2012 Ford F150. How I know this is also a tale for another time. But I digress.

So the idea was to tie the end of a long line of rope to an arrow and shoot it up over the top of the tree. I'm not sure how this was supposed to attach the rope, but I was already on my third beer at this point and knew better than to ask questions. Besides, they had bows and the hole was still in the side of the F150, so I figured discretion was the proper mindset for the moment.

Step 1: Find the proper arrow. This was important for reasons I am still not clear on.

Step 2: Aim at the proper part of the tree.

Step 3: "Honey, get the damn dogs back in the house!"

Step 4: Fire said rope-attached arrow.

Step 5: Curse loudly, tell neighbor one he can't tie a rope worth a damn, ask if anyone has any idea where the rope-less arrow landed, grab a beer and start over again at Step 1.

Step 6: Curse loudly, explain that the wind shifted right as you shot, and that's why the arrow completely missed the tree. Start over again at Step 1.

Step 7: Scratch your head and try to figure out how to get the arrow out of the tree trunk. Start over again at Step 1.

Step 8: Crack open a new beer in celebration of successfully launching a rope over the main tree limb.

Step 9: Realizing you'll need the ladder after all to tie the rope to the tree limb and mention sadly that you wished you'd rented a cherry picker but the damn equipment rental store is closed on Sundays.

Step 10: Repeat as many times as necessary until you have what you feel is enough ropes to secure the tree and guide it on its path to the ground once the chainsaws have done their work.

Oh yes, you didn't think they were going to used regular saws, did you? Oh no, this is chainsaw country. Of which everyone (except me) had brought at least one chainsaw "just in case". And if you think alcohol and chainsaws don't mix, we'll you just sit back and enjoy your grande iced sugar-free vanilla latte with soy milk and no foam and keep sitting in your bougie local coffeehouse while reading this on your high-end Macbook Pro, you city-slicker you.

By this point I am up to beer number four (I think) and make what I think is the wise decision to move to the safest part of the yard: the part where they all expect the tree to land. And I watch as they cut and saw and cut and saw and "when was the last time this chain was sharpened, dammit" and cut and saw and... "timber!"

Now if you've made it this far in the story, you are probably thinking there are only two probable outcomes: 1) the tree falls where they expect it to, and 2) it obviously falls on the house.

Nope. That would be too obvious.

How about option 3: it falls sideways on the neighbors house?

Nope. Still too obvious. But do keep that option handy, just in case foreshadowing is part of this story. One never knows.

So we're left with option 4: the trunk separates and the ropes keep the tree upright, just sagging enough as the now slightly shorter tree settles vertically down next to the newly cut trunk.

I admit even I hadn't foreseen this option. So I was as clueless as the rest as to how to solve this problem. Until my brother, in his inherited genius, figures out that we "obviously" need to cut one of the ropes. Which one to cut, however, is the subject of a lengthy and somewhat heated debate. Of which I did not take part, but did use the distraction to help myself to yet another beer.

Finally, they settled on which rope to cut. And whose knife to use (another surprisingly lengthy debate). And cut they did.

Remember option 3?

Yep.

I'm still not sure to this day how this was all explained to the insurance companies, but I do know the next day I saw a tree service truck parked in front of my brother's house so I assume the second tree came down without issue. I don't know because I wasn't invited back over for a while. Apparently my hysterical laughter was not taken well by the rest of the assembled team of experts.

But I am looking forward to Thanksgiving. Maybe I'll suggest they go turkey hunting with their bows and arrows. That should go over well.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I've managed to live my live while avoiding the 'hold my beer' variety of stupid.

I did slam the very tip (just the tip) of my pinkie in a car door while drunk about 30 years ago (my lawn, etc). But that was an accident and nothing was broken except the nail. Meh
 
blasterz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grew up in a small town in Iowa. Nothing to do so we made out own fun. Broke into buildings downtown to get up on the roofs. Broke into abandoned grain elevators to get on the roofs.

One day we were bored, looking around, and realized the 5000 watt AM radio tower on the edge of town was the tallest thing for miles. Hopped on our bikes, rode out, put on some gloves, scaled the fence. Reached for the tower and...an arc jumped and lit the damned gloves on fire. Back over the fence, back on the bikes, and back to town. Enough adventure for the day.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Winterlight: This is the part of the story where I mention that we both live in Tennessee.


I was ready to click "funny" at this point...

As it turned out, they went with the unpredicted option four: bow & arrow.

...and that clinched it.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My 3 year old held my beer as I typed this.
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I am unreasonably excited for this thread.
 
Creoena
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I once asked someone to hold my beer and went to the FARK politics tab.  What a mistake.  Never again.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We used to spend time at a small lake in the early 90's where my grandparents had a cabin. There was this idiot kid just slightly older than us and they had this beastly old 3 wheeler (we had a newer 4 wheeler there...). He always talked crap about how much faster his 3 wheeler was, which absolutely was the truth. He was the type of idiot you could get to show off at a whim. Of course, we used that to our advantage from time to time.

So we started building a ramp, not with any real intent to use, just some particle board and little scraps to make it ramp shaped. It was absolutely bait. And we told this idiot kid we were doing it to see if we could ramp the pond dam with our 4 wheeler. Hook. Line. Sinker. The kid was building a ramp down near the pond dam later that day.

This dumb-ass actually went through with it. Tried the ramp out later that week, full speed on the most dangerous and unstable vehicle type possible. Well, 2 broken arms, broken collar bone, concussion, and fractured hip later, the 3 wheeler was totaled. He started gathering an audience the day before, it was a very "Super Dave" kind of show going on before hand and it ended exactly how a "hold my beer and watch this" event is expected. Ah, to have had a 90's 30lb camcorder at that time.

Surprisingly, almost 30 years later, this guy is still alive and is apparently way, way more mellow. It appears that losing your testicles in a motorcycle wreck when you're 19 can have a positive impact on life expectancy of the below-average redneck idiot.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We were boating on the river one summer day and saw a group of people swinging into it from a rope tied to a tree. While we started pulling the boat off and getting it tied up, I could see the drunken ambition begin as the 3-4 dudes already there started climbing to get higher positions for the jump.

The problem was that they were only moving vertically, and there really wasn't room to move horizontal in tandem, so with each jump you'd see a little more slack added to the line. Once we got over and within earshot, I was pretty stern when I yelled: "Guys, you've gotta stop moving higher. That rope is damn near u-shaped now and one of you is going to get hurt."

They casted it off, of course. Two swings later the dude took off, and for a brief second I could've sworn I saw that rope make a "w" while he was in the air. Sure as sh*t, the rope became taut, the tension was too much for him to hold on and I just saw this body sailing through the air toward the river, nearly ass-over-head before *splat*. This kid barely made it past the shoreline, landing flat on his back in maybe 3-4 inches of water.

My old lifeguard response kicked in and I thought it certain that: 1) I was going to have to find something to backboard this dude, and 2) he'd have to be choppered out because there was no chance to safely move him by boat.

So I'm there kneeling over the top of him, telling him to stay still. Dazed as hell, he's just staring at me confused. Then I asked him to try and wiggle his fingers, which he did...and then shot straight up to a sitting position, and pushed up to get to his feet.

He just kept saying: "I'm alright. I'm okay. Just got the wind knocked out of me."

I just said: "That's fine, but as lucky as you are for how that stupidity turned out, at the very least get to a hospital and get checked for a concussion. You landed on your back in a f*cking puddle. It's not something that should just be written off."
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We were young so it wasn't beer. It was the age of Evil Knievel and we were preteens and young teens out on our bikes, out of school on a Summer day. There was this parking lot at a small local strip mall. It had this large unused space of pavement behind a gas station and dairy queen bounded by a retaining wall that staggered down in steps as it followed the slope of the adjacent road. Behind the wall a sidewalk dirt strip, curb the the road, 4 lanes but not at all busy.

The wall turned out to be a great place to place a ramp. There was a long run up. Wall to the sidewalk maybe a 3 or 4 foot drop depending on the stagger in the cinderblock wall. On the parking lot side the ramp would rise between 20 to 32 inches. Yup, we the sufficiently brave/stupid among us would ride hard and jump out into the street. (we also had a smaller ramp set up in the parking lot for the saner sorts).

Among us two twin brother's known to be daredevils. They had gone to a vacant house with a pool and ridden their bikes off the roof into the pool, not an uncommon stunt but it still earned you 'points'.

Multiple among us make the jump. I did at the lower ramp height on my pre-BMX Sears knockoff of a Stingray. One of the twins says move the ramp up (over to the higher section of the wall). He had a dairy queen cone he handed to his brother for the "hold my ice cream" moment. There was of course a spotter to see if there were any cars coming. He seems to get the all clear  and takes off. Close to the ramp and the spotter turns around and says "Car". Yancy slams on his breaks, gets to the top of the ramp and doesn't stop in time.

He did slow down. Over the ramp, over the sidewalk. Bike pitching forward. Lands chin first on the edge of the cement curb. We all had to have a look before the fire department and ambulance got there. I'll just say that he spent the rest of the summer and a month more with his jaw wired shut, multiple surgeries, and having seen what I saw I was somewhat amazed that he lived. Can't recall if his brother ate the ice cream cone.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.