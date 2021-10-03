 Skip to content
 
Someone at the Federal Reserve thinks really hard about the economy and then realizes none of it makes any sense actually
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let me break it down for y'all - Free money printer go brrrrrt = everything is great
 
fargin a
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been wondering how government stimulus programs aren't considered a pyramid scheme?

Maybe some at the Fed could explain that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fargin a: I've been wondering how government stimulus programs aren't considered a pyramid scheme?

Maybe some at the Fed could explain that.


Redistribution of wealth and resources in time of emergency isn't exactly a pyramid scheme
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the rantings of the GED-in-Econ brain trust of FARK.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Inflation Expectations

My father's family name being Pirrip, and my Christian name Philip, my infant tongue could make of both names nothing longer or more explicit than Pip. So I called myself Pip, and came to be called Pip.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The economy exists just as much as Santa Claus and long-term happiness.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fargin a: I've been wondering how government stimulus programs aren't considered a pyramid scheme?

Maybe some at the Fed could explain that.


Now that I've been awake for more than five minutes, it occurs to me you may well be talking about the regular stimulus programs and not Covid measures.  If so, go ahead and ignore the previous post, you're not wrong.  If not, I'll stand by it
 
mchaboud
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The economy exists just as much as Santa Claus and long-term happiness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I gave up trying to figure out what's going on with this gravity-defying thing long ago. I just attribute it to the bizarre behavior of superheated economic policy.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I figure as long as I keep paying my taxes with Dogecoin everything will be fine
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Understanding of Economy in Republican minds, the short version:

Economy Bad? Time to Lower Corporate Taxes!
Economy Great? Time to Lower Corporate Taxes!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Destructor: I gave up trying to figure out what's going on with this gravity-defying thing long ago. I just attribute it to the bizarre behavior of superheated economic policy.


TLDR: as long as the Fed never stops spending money...everything will be fine. If the Fed ever stops spending money...shiat gets real really quick.

/ Anything any Congress person says to the contrary is performance art
 
