(Yahoo)   Unlike anti-vaxxers, COVID is learning, getting better   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Infection, Newer variants of the coronavirus, original virus, much virus, Infectious disease, Transmission and infection of H5N1, alpha variant, new studies  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As long as they don't "learn" to evade the vaccines who farking cares.  Sicken and kill or cripple with crushing medical debt, the anti vaxxers, who deserve it.  Death isn't the only way to prevent stupid people from voting.  Convenience voters will probably give it up when faced with real problems like long Covid, or having to work overtime at the second job to pay their hospital bills.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: As long as they don't "learn" to evade the vaccines who farking cares.


'Learn' in inverted commas as it should be. Like anti-vaxxers, a virus isn't capable of learning. It's simply mutation and natural selection.  You know, that tinfoil hat atheists wear to keep God out of their brainwaves.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If things keep trending disastrously,  I hear there could be a Herman Cain Award ceremony to be held in Nashville someday soon.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It needs to learn the ultimate lesson...Futility...
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A lot of the same people who don't believe in masks also don't believe in evolution so this will work out nicely for them
 
