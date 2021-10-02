 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "First grader receives $27,000 in donations for scholarship fund after school portrait with face mask goes viral"   (yahoo.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was nice, surprised he didn't receive death threats.  I should probably stop looking at the internet for the night now.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sweet boy and great news.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the internet has raised $27,000 for 6-year-old Mason's college fund

I'm glad he's being rewarded for working to ensure that he'll still be alive when it's time for him to attend college. Some of these kids will turn out OK. I hope when it's their time to look back on today they'll know that there were some of us around in 2021 who weren't howling plague vectors. I do sometimes worry what history will make of our time.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I hope when it's their time to look back on today they'll know that there were some of us around in 2021 who weren't howling plague vectors


Statistically, most of us aren't.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
By the time he's old enough, I'm sure he'll enjoy that week's worth of tuition.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honestly it commemorates this past 2 years perfectly, and will be an interesting photo to show his grandkids.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: the internet has raised $27,000 for 6-year-old Mason's college fund

I'm glad he's being rewarded for working to ensure that he'll still be alive when it's time for him to attend college. Some of these kids will turn out OK. I hope when it's their time to look back on today they'll know that there were some of us around in 2021 who weren't howling plague vectors. I do sometimes worry what history will make of our time.


It's optimistic to think there will be people around in the future to look back on us in any fashion.
 
