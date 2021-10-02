 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Huh. Two bodies found at a waste facility. Fark. Two bodies found at two different waste facilities in Maine, NH, owned by the same company   (wcax.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How many different waste disposal companies do you think there are in Maine?  Sometimes a coincidence is just a coincidence, and a waste disposal yard is an obvious place to dump a body if you don't know to use lye.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
New Hampshire rather, an even smaller state.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
🎶 Work up this mornin' 🎶
🎶 Got some gabagool 🎶
🎶 Then I work up the next day 🎶
🎶 And got some ... gabagool 🎶
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: How many different waste disposal companies do you think there are in Maine?  Sometimes a coincidence is just a coincidence, and a waste disposal yard is an obvious place to dump a body if you don't know to use lye.


That's just what a mobbed-up waste disposal company would say.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, that's kinda awkward.
 
padraig
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It could be worse. It could be one body found in two different facilities
 
