The MTA runs those no-subway-surfing PSAs for a reason, and here's one of the reasons now
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Investigators later determined the victim slipped from the subway roof and landed on the northbound side of the tracks, which abuts the southbound side. where he was run over by another subway train."

kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could have been worse:
/shoot the hostage
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No video?  If you're wearing a GoPro while doing that, what's the point?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The upcoming Teen Wolf reboot movie made me reminisce about the days where they had to run warnings "This is a movie. Do not try this, you stupid idiot" when people started dancing on tops of moving cars.

Now that I think of it, it was pretty much the Tide Pod challenge of my generation.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
32 years old, I think Darwin might have missed him a few times before.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Why do you subway surf?"
"You think they smell bad on the outside ..."
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Surpheon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was going to say that lotsa folks were incredibly stupid as teenagers, then I read the article and notice this was a 32 year old man. Gotdamn. How'd he get that old while being that stupid?
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Super Dave - King Of The Road
Youtube fbUc5nsAPTo
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Look at that fool surfin'.... surfin' the J traaaaain....
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

talkertopc: 32 years old, I think Darwin might have missed him a few times before.


Another one of those folks who says "meh, don't know what all the fuss is about - I've been surfin' subway trains for years, and I've never fallen off yet..." Comfortable with their expertise. Y'know, until the accident.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
32 is little old for that kind of stupid.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Bollywood, they dance on top of trains
Chaiyya Chaiyya HD
Youtube WKX5x3KZXfY
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: [YouTube video: Super Dave - King Of The Road]


Bless that man.
 
