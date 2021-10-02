 Skip to content
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I dunno much Bible stuff... Was Rahab a whooah?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The church has always been a con game: selling afterlife insurance.

Even if you're a horrible person, you can still pay your way into the good seats.

Just surrender your will and your cash at one of our conveniently located gold and jewel encrusted temples.

But wipe your feet before entering, you dirty little peasant. And stay off the velvet chairs. Those are not for the likes of you.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gotta admit, when I had my vending machines, I thought about putting stickers with crosses on them onto the machines. Didn't do it, but I wonder what sales would have been like if I had.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I dunno much Bible stuff... Was Rahab a whooah?


She lived in Jericho and allowed two Israelite spies to stay over at her place. the Spies promised to spare her and she created the first Red light district by hanging a cord outside her home which was built into the wall
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kkinnison: Monty_Zoncolan: I dunno much Bible stuff... Was Rahab a whooah?

She lived in Jericho and allowed two Israelite spies to stay over at her place. the Spies promised to spare her and she created the first Red light district by hanging a cord outside her home which was built into the wall


Finally, the truth comes out!

Wait, I thought the Israelites were the good guys?

Oh, so she was in the bible because she was a good whrmm, a hooker with a heart of gold... I get it.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was raised in a strict "fire and brimstone" Baptist church. Wearing make-up was frowned upon. If you actually read the Bible, you can understand why.

Here are some Bible verses on wearing make-up.

https://www.openbible.info/topics/wea​r​ing_makeup
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moral Majority
Youtube DiECDNEgnKk
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: kkinnison: Monty_Zoncolan:

Wait, I thought the Israelites were the good guys?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's dressed as a whore, too, according to the ugly women at church.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Reverend Foster or Bishop Digby?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay Jesus's - Makeup Tutorial (Christmas Edition)
Youtube yg218lZ0Kos
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same bullshiat argument being made by every professional sports team. Buy my crap because it makes me rich and pretend it's because you are supporting the team.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason these people are targeted for grifting all the time.  Both politically and economically.

Just say some magic words and they won't question your motives.  In fact, not only will they not questions your motives, they'll defend you, even if you did horrible things to them or their children to their dying breath.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should open a clothing store selling Jesus-approved shorts shorter than knee-length...

Look at them girls with the Mary Magdalene's on!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Martin Luther start the whole Protestant thing complaining about the Church selling stuff
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Same bullshiat argument being made by every professional sports team. Buy my crap because it makes me rich and pretend it's because you are supporting the team.


I bought a hockey sweater from China for this exact reason.
Not really the type to wear merch, but the occasion called for showing the stripes.
F*ck if I'm giving Kroenke $300.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Christians... There'll never be anyone that goes broke fleecing those rubes...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sammy Hagar - Buying My Way Into Heaven
Youtube oL2IMFuiPAM
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trixie Learns "How to Wear Makeup in A God Honoring Way"
Youtube spCuxIkA49E


/Trixie also has her own cosmetics line and it's pretty darn good.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: cefm: Same bullshiat argument being made by every professional sports team. Buy my crap because it makes me rich and pretend it's because you are supporting the team.

I bought a hockey sweater from China for this exact reason.
Not really the type to wear merch, but the occasion called for showing the stripes.
F*ck if I'm giving Kroenke $300.


Voted for Captain Haddock
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigotry is OK if it's against Christians because they have different views. Have you noticed the lack of bigotry against Muslims by the left? Yeah, because they're chicken shiat.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I am boycotting L'Oreal for being too cozy with Mitch McConnell for me to like their products anymore.

AND they own Urban Decay, the overpriced makeup for edgelord women.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many belt buckles that lipstick's been wiped off of.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've given her a MAGA cap. Would've sold out in mins.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Lot's wife
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How convenient that God gets the glory and you get the money.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The make up a true Christian woman should wear...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait this isn't a Kinkade thread?

Anyway, there is actually nail polish meant for Muslims who have to follow the hand washing thing.

Apparently the question was asked and the return was, well, you have to wash your hands. If your nails are covered we can't be sure your nails are clean. So no, no nail polish.

So a company made water permeable "Halal" nail polish to beat that.

/and apparently it's better for your nails?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, we're the Church. We're many religions.
We created the concept of sin and define what it is.
Then we make you feel really bad about it and tell you you're going to be punished for it.
If you want to feel less bad about your sin, give us some money!
I would be happy to take your money and spend it on a big house and private jets.
While telling you that you're a horrible sinner who is going to hell unless you give me more money.
The fun part is telling people that you believe they're going to hell anyway, just for being who they are, and then STILL guilting money out of them!
But not quite as fun as the hookers and blow you pay for.
Remember! God both loves you and condemns you.
So send me money and maybe he'll love you more.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I was raised in a strict "fire and brimstone" Baptist church. Wearing make-up was frowned upon. If you actually read the Bible, you can understand why.

Here are some Bible verses on wearing make-up.

https://www.openbible.info/topics/wear​ing_makeup


"A woman shall not wear a man's garment, nor shall a man put on a woman's cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God."

God has some serious hang ups.
Something particularly extra sexy about a girl wearing a man's button up shirt.
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

Any God who isn't cool with that, isn't a God with worshipping.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: [Fark user image 850x637]

Wait this isn't a Kinkade thread?



The longer I stare at that painting, the more I'm maddened by how it makes no damn sense. 

It's truly Lovecraftian.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Bigotry is OK if it's against Christians because they have different views. Have you noticed the lack of bigotry against Muslims by the left? Yeah, because they're chicken shiat.


So, you're saying that the right is brave because they have lots of Muslim bigotry? Not sure that's the hill I'd choose to die on, but you do you.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought the Fundies were complaining that covering one's face was an affront to God when they are asked to wear masks
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All we need is for her to be Mormon and we are seeing the Genesis of another MLM.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Gotta admit, when I had my vending machines, I thought about putting stickers with crosses on them onto the machines. Didn't do it, but I wonder what sales would have been like if I had.


I know a lawyer who ran two separate ads that were identical except that one of them had one of those Jesus fish symbols on it. That one generated far more business than the other. It's terrifying how farking gullible people like that are.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Have you noticed the lack of bigotry against Muslims by the left? Yeah, because they're chicken shiat.


Nah.

It's because their expectations of Muslims are that much lower than they are of Christians.

/ and they kind of have a point
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When they started selling Indulgences online I bought a monthly subscription. I don't think I can even use all these that I've collected.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
onceuponatimeinawestern.comView Full Size

GAMBLERS...HARLOTS... FORNICATORS!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheReject: When they started selling Indulgences online I bought a monthly subscription. I don't think I can even use all these that I've collected.


Better start fornicating then
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The church has always been a con game: selling afterlife insurance.


The best thing about the church my parents took me to was that they preached that I could never lose my Salvation. I can sin as much as  I want now, but the fact that I was saved once means I will not be denied entry into Heaven.

Of course they also talked about "many mansions" and ]I can't really expect one of those.  Basically, if what I was taught was true I'm going to spend eternity in a slum, but it will at least be a slum in Heaven.

That sounds good to me.  If there's one other thing I was taught in church it was to not want for too much or be too greedy.

And God will be my slumlord.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Iczer: Ah Christians... There'll never be anyone that goes broke fleecing those rubes...


I'm really in the wrong line of work

For a time, I very seriously consider selling tap water as 'blessed holy water', but my principles and honor would not let me go through with it

Having morals really does suck, at times
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Priapetic: TheReject: When they started selling Indulgences online I bought a monthly subscription. I don't think I can even use all these that I've collected.

Better start fornicating then


I never stopped
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sheep are made for fleecing.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DiggFerkel: Bigotry is OK if it's against Christians because they have different views. Have you noticed the lack of bigotry against Muslims by the left? Yeah, because they're chicken shiat.


"Boo-hoo, my religion is more oppressed than my sister religion!"

Who gives a flying fark, Nancy!? I'll oppressed for bout being religious, how the hell does that make sense? Huh?! Huh!
 
