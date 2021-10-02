 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   A shooting range temporarily closed after complaints of bullets striking in nearby homes   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Shooting sports, Shooting range, Rifle, Metallic silhouette, public safety concerns, State officials, BENZIE COUNTY, state forest land  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, Michigan has public shooting ranges.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those aren't bullets falling from the sky, they're Freedom Drops!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State officials have temporarily closed a Northern Michigan shooting range due to public safety concerns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: State officials have temporarily closed a Northern Michigan shooting range due to public safety concerns.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


What part of well regulated don't YOU understand?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They obviously need more time at the range
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they build the houses behind a known shooting range or did the range get added with houses already there?

Either way, someone in the county zoning office screwed up big time.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The older I get and the more time I have spent around other people, the more I believe in stricter controls on firearm ownership.
You people are idiots.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll add, if someone was purposely shooting high, they should be banned from the range, their firearms confiscated, and charged with the appropriate crimes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, duh, if the bullets are striking, they can't have the gun range open, can they?

Not unless they hire some scabs.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It sounds to me that they had shooting benches positions in places where shots would not be contained by the range.

/that's not the optimal design for a shooting range
//is it?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: The older I get and the more time I have spent around other people, the more I believe in stricter controls on firearm ownership.
You people are idiots.


I was in the Navy, I've seen "trained" military members at shooting ranges.  The average moron with a gun is farking terrifying.

/We had someone fail the shotgun qualifying course because he shot the roof multiple times.
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gun owners being irresponsible with their murder toys?!?

I'm shocked!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe they should move some place safer, like next to a golf course.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TYRANICAL GUVMINT TAKIN AWAY MUH FREEDUMS TO SHOOT BULLETS WHEREVER I WANT!!!!!
 
NotTheBestDad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA:
"The order comes after repeated efforts by the DNR to drive safety-conscious shooting practices at the site, including posting signs that direct visitors to shoot from the base of the hill, rather than the elevated parking area and relocating shooting benches and tables to the base of the hill"

Seems like walking down and, more importantly, back up a hill between the parking lot and a suggested shooting location is the real culprit here.

IOW, occasionally hitting the neighbor's house (and the real danger that represents) is a risk some folks are willing to take if it means not having to deal with contour lines.
 
