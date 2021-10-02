 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   100,000 marijuana plants, $10 million in cash, 12,000 pounds of processed product, more than a dozen weapons, including handguns, rifles and shotguns. One could have a great weekend in San Francisco with all that   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Alameda County, California, Police, San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland, California, Alameda County sheriff's deputy, Sheriff, thicket of marijuana plants, Law  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have a good weekend right here with all that.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 chicks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline is literally about why Oakland is better than SF.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm sure the fine and upstanding police officers put the $10,000 in the evidence locker
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like exporters using legal weed as quasi cover for their biz
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought that marijuana was legal in California now.

There was a case in LA awhile back where a corrupt cop tried to rob a marijuana business and ended up getting into a whole lot of trouble...


Corrupt cop's really stupid $2-million pot heist
Youtube Y2j4QnEaATE


If banks are not willing to do business with marijuana businesses, then having cash on-hand would be par for the course, as would having weapons to protect the cash.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone decided that they weren't getting a big enough slice of the profits?
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would downvote subby if I could. Hard paywall for the loss. Booo.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing they seized all that weed before it could hurt someone.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't Sanfran decriminalize crime
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snowballinhell: I would downvote subby if I could. Hard paywall for the loss. Booo.


https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202​1​/09/30/major-alameda-county-illegal-ma​rijuana-grow-bust-100000-plants-10-mil​lion-in-cash-seized/?amp
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I dunno.  Trimming, drying and weighing out 100,000 marijuana plants sounds like a lot of work and if I had $10 million in cash and 12,000 pounds of weed already ready to go I might just forget about the plants.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Scary tag? More like what a sad waste tag.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well now I know why in-and-out was closed for lunch that day...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.