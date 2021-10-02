 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Season 2 on Big E Radio continues and I was not fired so here I am. Brand new music from Kowloon Walled City off their upcoming album, also 2021 releases including Chevelle, Monolord, and Crobot. You want politics? I got politics F**K THE UCP. Show starts @11 PM ET   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been day drinking.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks modmins for including the time.

See my previous comment,
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rev.K: Thanks modmins for including the time.

See my previous comment,


No worries. :)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: No worries. :)


I appreciate you so very, very much!!!!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
YASSSSS.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rev.K: Bathia_Mapes: No worries. :)

I appreciate you so very, very much!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/leaning towards the former...
//or just drunk
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

/Well, after Paul's Memory Bank .
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: Bathia_Mapes: No worries. :)

I appreciate you so very, very much!!!!

[Fark user image 640x480]

/leaning towards the former...
//or just drunk


......yes
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know what else starts at 11pm ET? *points to you know what*

I maybe was also day drinking.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheReject: You know what else starts at 11pm ET? *points to you know what*

I maybe was also day drinking.


*high five*
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of the big problems with prerecorded radio is that the Edmonton people can't brag that the Oilers won tonight & that the Flames can't even score against the expansion Kraken...alas

/of course the Ducks lost to the fricken Coyotes so I really have no room to talk/mock
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: One of the big problems with prerecorded radio is that the Edmonton people can't brag that the Oilers won tonight & that the Flames can't even score against the expansion Kraken...alas

/of course the Ducks lost to the fricken Coyotes so I really have no room to talk/mock


We are going to be f*ckin' horrible this year.

Coleman is a good pickup, don't get me wrong, but Sutter will not use him properly. Whatever is wrong in that room is still very, very wrong.

We may well finish last in the Pacific.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rev.K: We may well finish last in the Pacific.


Not a chance.  You'll be battling it out between the Sharks & Ducks for the Shane Wright sweepstakes
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Not a chance.  You'll be battling it out between the Sharks & Ducks for the Shane Wright sweepstakes


Ok, good point.

My theory:


We will be on the playoff bubble, which we will miss, but then go on a late, late tear to f*ck our draft pick.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love how I was just chilling-out listening to Massive Attack, and then all the sudden my alarm went off, so now I'm Noise Factoring again.

It's like nobody in my life ever taught me the concept of a clutch -- it's just speed-shifting all the way.

And I'm super-glad to be here.  :)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: nd I'm super-glad to be here.  :)


Happy to have you my friend!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Real talk, fam.

This is probably a better show than my Season 2 premiere.


Oops.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rev.K: Real talk, fam.

This is probably a better show than my Season 2 premiere.


Oops.


You expected to get *worse* with time?
 
