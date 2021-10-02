 Skip to content
(NBC News)   We interrupt our nonstop coverage of the blonde social media influencer for this equal opportunity news item: the body of a missing brown woman has been found. We now return to the hunt for pretty "van life" Instagrammer's fiance, in progress   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Florida college student Miya Marcano  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been said before, but it bears repeating :

"Men are afraid women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will kill them."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, she's cute, and has just light enough skin that you'd think this would get more attention.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a moment of shame when I realized this was the first time I'd heard of this.

God we are a racist country. It's a national f*cking five-alarm fire if a young, attractive white woman is missing, but if they're any shade lighter than lily white, no coverage.
 
metric
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, in this case, they know the guy who did it, and have already found him dead from suicide. But to subby this is somehow just the same as the other widely publicized murder where the suspect is missing and still at large. Both deaths are tragic, but the circumstances are very, very different.
 
AgtSmithReloaded
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

metric: So, in this case, they know the guy who did it, and have already found him dead from suicide. But to subby this is somehow just the same as the other widely publicized murder where the suspect is missing and still at large. Both deaths are tragic, but the circumstances are very, very different.


Well, sure, but when there's even the slightest bit of room for manufactured outrage over racism that isn't actually there, why pass that up, am I right!?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Except every other country in the world is having supply issues too, so you can't blame this one on Brex-
Oh shiat, wrong alt.
 
Trucker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sadly, subby, you're spot on.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Except every other country in the world is having supply issues too, so you can't blame this one on Brex-
Oh shiat, wrong alt.


That too.
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I had a moment of shame when I realized this was the first time I'd heard of this.

God we are a racist country. It's a national f*cking five-alarm fire if a young, attractive white woman is missing, but if they're any shade lighter than lily white, no coverage.


I've been hearing quite a bit about this but it's possibly heavier coverage in Florida.

While the van lifer murder probably does have an element of whiteness to it, it's also getting a lot of attention because it's kind of strange (van lifers/social media types) and there was an obvious suspect who has now gone on the run. There were also a lot of witnesses, video and so forth. Very well positioned for some sensationalistic coverage.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wow, she's cute, and has just light enough skin that you'd think this would get more attention.


Well the guy that killed her killed himself like a week ago, so there was very little hope of finding her alive.  Murderer boyfriend on the run gets a lot more clicks.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I had a moment of shame when I realized this was the first time I'd heard of this.

God we are a racist country. It's a national f*cking five-alarm fire if a young, attractive white woman is missing, but if they're any shade lighter than lily white, no coverage.


Fwiw, it's been getting good coverage locally. At least whenever I hear mom watching News 13. (Local 24hr news network run by Spectrum)
 
Lifeless
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They already knew she was dead and they already knew her killer was dead.  That's why it's not an ongoing story.
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I had a moment of shame when I realized this was the first time I'd heard of this.

God we are a racist country. It's a national f*cking five-alarm fire if a young, attractive white woman is missing, but if they're any shade lighter than lily white, no coverage.


Unfortunately there are on a few channels available, news is only allowed to be broadcast for 30 minutes a day, the only written media is newspapers, and all the journalists are arch conservatives.

What do you expect?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Random thought on Laundrie btw: I'd be shocked as shiat on an electric fence if he was found in that swamp he told everyone he was going to.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AgtSmithReloaded: metric: So, in this case, they know the guy who did it, and have already found him dead from suicide. But to subby this is somehow just the same as the other widely publicized murder where the suspect is missing and still at large. Both deaths are tragic, but the circumstances are very, very different.

Well, sure, but when there's even the slightest bit of room for manufactured outrage over racism that isn't actually there, why pass that up, am I right!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know what would be a good government program to have? Find and help missing people and their families. If the police don't or won't suspect foul play, the person goes down the memory hole.
 
