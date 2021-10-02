 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   As Great Salt Lake shrivels from continuing drought, its exposed lakebed endangers residents to airborne pollutants. "Air quality and the Great Salt Lake levels are very tightly coupled"   (sltrib.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pray harder to Maroni, cultos.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife heard the lake was suppose to have medicinal qualities.  When we got near it, we had no desire to get close to that briny toxic dump

Great Natural History Museum there.  But I hated the whole city when I was visiting
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty to drive around but the great stuff is south. Starting here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Pando_​(tree)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure magic underwear offers protection from arsenic dust clouds coming off the dry lake.
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment​/​2021/0706/The-Great-Salt-Lake-is-dryin​g.-Here-s-why-that-matters
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The inversions are very nasty.  You often need to go 5000 feet up the mountains to get above it.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I visited Xian, and the air quality their was really bad.  It wasn't so much due to pollution, as dust blowing in from the Gobi desert.  I imagine this is a similar situation.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*there
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they should stay there until Jebus saves them.

LOL
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

educated: Pretty to drive around but the great stuff is south. Starting here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Pando_(tree)


huh, that's pretty neat.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kkinnison: My wife heard the lake was suppose to have medicinal qualities.  When we got near it, we had no desire to get close to that briny toxic dump

Great Natural History Museum there.  But I hated the whole city when I was visiting


Well, so much for being "very tightly coupled." Alas.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: educated: Pretty to drive around but the great stuff is south. Starting here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Pando_(tree)

huh, that's pretty neat.


It is stunning.

So highly recommended.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I believe the only solution is to look to the past.  Time to perform the "It's Raining More Men" dance.

\hallelujah
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Salton Sea residents nod knowingly.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was a hydrologist back in the 19-teens who measured the Great Salt Lake along with the Colorado River and concluded that the river could only support so much- with history and science backing him up. Herbert Hoover and 7 states rejected him and passed the 1922 Colorado River Compact.

He was right. And now we will suffer due to putting the economy before the environment.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

educated: Pretty to drive around but the great stuff is south. Starting here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Pando_(tree)


Well that make me hate meat eaters even more. They can't go five minutes without choosing to make their cattle eat Pando? Assholes. Build a farking fence, those farks should.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank God that Heroin Bob doesn't have to live through this.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, that stuff? That's Freedom Dust.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You cain't say "coupled" in Salt Lake City!!
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brigham Young was a pedophile and a proto fascist religious fanatic.

His beloved city, centered on a lake saltier than the Dead Sea, won't be missed.

/exmormon
//not bitter
///maybe a little
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DeArmondVI: Brigham Young was a pedophile and a proto fascist religious fanatic.

His beloved city, centered on a lake saltier than the Dead Sea, won't be missed.

/exmormon
//not bitter
///maybe a little


Watching them march in lockstep to the prophet with no attempt to think critically. And then out of nowhere, after years, they try to bring you back.  They can never leave well enough alone
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


/ amidoinitrite?
/ i can never tell around here
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All of the jazz musicians will have to move.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: There was a hydrologist back in the 19-teens who measured the Great Salt Lake along with the Colorado River and concluded that the river could only support so much- with history and science backing him up. Herbert Hoover and 7 states rejected him and passed the 1922 Colorado River Compact.

He was right. And now we will suffer due to putting the economy before the environment.


Hoover really sucked.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now I feel kinda badly for often suggesting we give the Jews 1/2 of Utah, including 1/2 of Great Salt Lake.

/no idea where to move ~them~ now. shiat, back to square one.
//still gotta find everyone in the region a new spot so we can nuke all the god of abraham holy spots
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Time to repurpose your magic underwear into some N95 masks.

/ if it's crotchless, that takes all the fun out
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's an asalt on the senses.
 
