 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Columbian)   Legacy Health puts 794 plague rats on leave   (columbian.com) divider line
93
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Patient, Nursing, Health care, Michael Jackson, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, English-language films, Faith  
•       •       •

1387 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Oct 2021 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're prolonging the pandemic...that's all you've doing. FO
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GOOD
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA is full Golden quotes.

Gold, Jerry, GOLD!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "If they would take me back, I would,"

They literally will if you get your FDA approved vaccines.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is out of how many. Why aren't we being told how many people got the vwccine following a mandate.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The company is a lot better and more efficient
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nursing is my dream."

Um, sure. The act of working as a nurse may be, but taking care of others sure isn't.

What a bunch of ijits.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.


Yes, it's about time that the patients have a reduced ability to access medical services, as indicated by the closures/consolidations mentioned in TFA.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allowing them to return to work if they get vaccinated is being too lenient.  They should be given a drop-dead date.  Get vaccinated by then or you are fired permanently.  It's not just the lack of the vaccine that is the problem.  It's the selfish mentality that "mah freedumbs" is more important than the public health during a pandemic.  I don't want to work with these kinds of people.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?


Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


Are you really this stupid?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


Conservatives don't want to get anywhere near that 94%, let alone 100%.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


Because it's a farking hospital with sick people who will have weakened immune systems.  A bunch of plague rats running around is a threat to those people.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Article is Premium Content
This article requires an active digital subscription to read. Please log in or subscribe to continue

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


True, I'd like my health care 100% vaccinated, as I'd like my Fark 100% lazy-Troll-free.

But here we are.
 
doofusgumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?

Are you really this stupid?


Yea, they are.
 
spleef420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: SpaceyCat: About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.

Yes, it's about time that the patients have a reduced ability to access medical services, as indicated by the closures/consolidations mentioned in TFA.


We tried the carrot, now for the stick. The next logical step is a Mosin-Nagant and tranq darts loaded with vaccine.

These assholes were given the choice they wanted...a shot or their job. Go flip burgers, biatches; oh, right, soon even Chik-Fil-A won't hire you without vaccinations.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?

Are you really this stupid?


Yes.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd anticipate about 40 will finally be fired after not being vaccinated
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: This Article is Premium Content
This article requires an active digital subscription to read. Please log in or subscribe to continue

[i.pinimg.com image 400x305]


Hmmm, I didn't get that - who'd you piss off in Oregon?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bobug: "Nursing is my dream."

Um, sure. The act of working as a nurse may be, but taking care of others sure isn't.

What a bunch of ijits.


who knows, maybe their life goal was to be nurse ratched?

/regardless, agreed - still eejits
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank you for choosing William "Curly Bill" Brocius for all your HR needs
 
Airius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Shaggy_C: This Article is Premium Content
This article requires an active digital subscription to read. Please log in or subscribe to continue

[i.pinimg.com image 400x305]

Hmmm, I didn't get that - who'd you piss off in Oregon?


You will never know... we will smile and make nice while passive aggressively farking you over from reading our papers behind your back!
 
doofusgumby
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Shaggy_C: This Article is Premium Content
This article requires an active digital subscription to read. Please log in or subscribe to continue

[i.pinimg.com image 400x305]

Hmmm, I didn't get that - who'd you piss off in Oregon?


Like the NYT, some newspaper sites only allow so many views per month.  I'm guessing that's what happened to them.

/didn't get a pop-up
//there will be only two
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I'd anticipate about 40 will finally be fired after not being vaccinated


much like those "dozens of!!!" ...er... one(1) Massachusetts state troopers.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But a trio of staff from the women's services department said they don't think it should be up to their employer to determine how serious they are about their religious beliefs.

This is surprisingly a really good point: "no" for everyone then, with a "f*ck you for even trying" if they have to tell you no twice.
 
akede
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Fired 4 natural immunity"

Yeah, I'm good with these idiots not working in healthcare. Ideally, ever again.

Fire them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Erica McClure said she is now looking for somewhere else to work and anticipates moving out of the area in order to find a hospital that will grant her a religious exemption. She has worked at Legacy for eight years.

What's galling is they're trying to vie for sympathy. Is any hospital hires these assmunches, it's a pretty good litmus test that you shouldn't go there.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We don't call it Vantucky for nothin'.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: SpaceyCat: About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.

Yes, it's about time that the patients have a reduced ability to access medical services, as indicated by the closures/consolidations mentioned in TFA.


I only like reduced access to medical services when it is due to people filling up the ICU because of COVID. Because then more people die, which is good.

This holding medical professionals to account is an awful way to lose access. These people are obviously idiots and are probably responsible for a majority of deaths by malpractice. Now fewer people will die, which is bad.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: SpaceyCat: About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.

Yes, it's about time that the patients have a reduced ability to access medical services, as indicated by the closures/consolidations mentioned in TFA.


What do you advocate, Trumper?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bobug: "Nursing is my dream."

Um, sure. The act of working as a nurse may be, but taking care of others sure isn't.

What a bunch of ijits.


And every one of them wants to make sure you "can't has abortion".
"Save babby Jebus", but don't ask them wear a mask to save actual living children and grandparents.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


Why do we even have vaccines at all?

If no one had vaccines then the viruses would be so much more effective. This would make baby Jesus happy to have so many more souls to come visit.

A 94% rate is too much. We should aim lower. We definitely should not go higher because then there would be even fewer virus vectors, and that is bad.
 
flondrix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In every one of these cases, the media needs to be asking them about all the other mandated vaccines and why they rolled over and received those.
 
DougTaupe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My employer said point-blank in an all company meeting that they expect some people to quit over the vaccine requirement, and that they are quote: "completely fine with losing some staff over the requirement".

After having two folks on my team nearly die from covid since early 2020, I'm okay with this.
 
flondrix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Erica McClure said she is now looking for somewhere else to work and anticipates moving out of the area in order to find a hospital that will grant her a religious exemption. She has worked at Legacy for eight years.

What's galling is they're trying to vie for sympathy. Is any hospital hires these assmunches, it's a pretty good litmus test that you shouldn't go there.


Does she have a religious objection to all the other vaccines that medical workers are required to have?
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used to work for Legacy, back in the day.  It doesn't surprise me in the least that management would drop the hammer to get their way.  In this case, it's for a good reason.  Past reasons, not so much.

/not bitter
//ok, a little bitter
///slashies for bitterness
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DougTaupe: My employer said point-blank in an all company meeting that they expect some people to quit over the vaccine requirement, and that they are quote: "completely fine with losing some staff over the requirement".

After having two folks on my team nearly die from covid since early 2020, I'm okay with this.


My company is also requiring vaccines to return to the office.  There is a medical exemption, which I have no problem with, but there is also a religious exemption, which I have a big problem with.  If your god doesn't want you to get vaccinated, then your god is an asshole.
 
honk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gavin Michael called it "disheartening" to watch his brother go to school and work hard to get his position at the hospital, only to lose his job less than a year after he started.

I agree. It's disheartening to see your idiot brother throw away his position on something really stupid after he worked so hard to get it. You might want to have a talk with him.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Time for all these folks' babies to have no immunizations. Because natural immunity.

/the catastrophically-increased infant mortality rate among the dipshiats would be hilarious if I were totally cruel
//but i'm only partially cruel and would care about the innocent little dead farkers, so... goddamnit
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


stop snacking on lead paint chips
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


First, you wouldn't even have 94% without the mandate.  Second, in a hospital or care facility you could come into contact with people with auto-immune disorders or very old people or people with serious co-morbidities.

So whereas 80% vaccination rate might be acceptable in the general public - it certainly would not be acceptable in any position in regular contact with the public and certainly not in health care job.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
good

/bring me your freshest vaccinated registered nurses
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...

This, right here, is what's wrong with this country.

No, not the forum discourse. Being able to speak your mind without government retaliation (provided your not advocating violence or systemic violation of rights) is a cornerstone of what this country pretends to stand for.

I'm talking about the fact we've allowed a vocal minority to turn the act off vaccination against a deadly disease into a topic for the farking POLITICS TAB.

I'm sorry, but the general well-being of the populace should not be political. For fark's sake, anyone who defends this shiat is at best arguing in bad faith for the sake of "stigginit."
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spleef420: gar1013: SpaceyCat: About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.

Yes, it's about time that the patients have a reduced ability to access medical services, as indicated by the closures/consolidations mentioned in TFA.

We tried the carrot, now for the stick. The next logical step is a Mosin-Nagant and tranq darts loaded with vaccine.

These assholes were given the choice they wanted...a shot or their job. Go flip burgers, biatches; oh, right, soon even Chik-Fil-A won't hire you without vaccinations.


It's not that they are against vaccines even, they are vaccinated; they are just but hurt republicans who are pissed off that America is moving on with out them, basically running them over with votes.

The GOP out of touch with any rational conservatives now, only rabid FOX news hosts and Russians believe the current Republican BS.

The real American question is; why haven't the Republicans who obstructed justice in the Russia-gate investigation went to jail yet?
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: gar1013: SpaceyCat: About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.

Yes, it's about time that the patients have a reduced ability to access medical services, as indicated by the closures/consolidations mentioned in TFA.

What do you advocate, Trumper?


I'm a construction worker. I'm pretty good at the application of a sledgehammer. I advocate applying me and a 20 lb sledgehammer to people like gar1013 and the rest of the antivax crowd until either they clue in, or I run out of people to hit.

Also, I run excavators, so digging the graves isn't an issue.

Farkers threaten me and my friends, I am DONE playing nice.
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: mrshowrules: 14,000 employees.  So 6%.   Oh no - how will they manage without their stupidest and most selfish employees and only 94% of its regular staff?

Why do they need to have a 100% vaccination rate?

What science indicates that 94% isn't good enough?


100% of unvaccinated are a threat to everyone's health. Fark off.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: gar1013: SpaceyCat: About time they farking have some consequences for their stupidity.

Yes, it's about time that the patients have a reduced ability to access medical services, as indicated by the closures/consolidations mentioned in TFA.

What do you advocate, Trumper?


I suspect a box of ammo would suffice, that dude sleeps with his guns.
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.