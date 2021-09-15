 Skip to content
(Independent)   43-year-old woman hangs upside down on monkey bars while practicing hula hooping in park.........and it seems like someone has a problem with that   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this Karen ever goes to a pool or beach her head will explode.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to show the world you are a stick-up-the-ass harridan. Some people simply cannot stomach seeing other people be happy or have fun because they don't have any fun and aren't happy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the nasty looks of her I'd say she's day drinking pill popper.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do miss the days of crop tops and whale-tails.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Way to show the world you are a stick-up-the-ass harridan. Some people simply cannot stomach seeing other people be happy or have fun because they don't have any fun and aren't happy.


Truth, some people are happiest when they're miserable and can make everyone else around them miserable too.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A tank top is obscene?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Karen-on-Karen violence. Sigh!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Get f*cked, Puritan.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a revealing outfit?  Trying to get a jumpstart on the full-on theocracy are we?

/ At least 'murican burka kind of rhymes I guess
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x597]


All else aside that Max Headroom impersonators burgeoning moobs are HAWT!
/do I really need to do the sarcastic tag anymore?
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: Get f*cked, Puritan.


Don't drag the Puritans into this. They were sex-positive and thought games and daily laughter were important. They wanted to purify the church, not the playground.
 
cepson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How can I possibly judge the reasonability, or lack thereof, of this woman's reaction without seeing a high definition video of the act that caused her outrage? I might be persuaded to her side if there were a well-made video, maybe even various ones from multiple angles, so I could adequately evaluate all aspects of the scene.
 
