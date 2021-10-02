 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   People use ID card that apparently says they got vaccinated by Jean-Luc Picard of the United Federation of Planets. But they got arrested anyway   (abc7.com) divider line
27
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody knows that the world is full of stupid people.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Everybody knows that the world is full of stupid people.


But the cops got the pistols so they arrested the aholes.

Yeah, that seems fair.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Everybody knows that the world is full of stupid people.


The stupid people don't.

Well, they do, they just don't realize it's themselves.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the vaccine, so i'll keep the pesos. Yeah, that seems fair.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hawaii has been Madagascaring it when it comes to Covid don't test them.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The real kicker: the guy was a Romulan.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know several ladies who would accept Captain Picard's injection
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: Everybody knows that the world is full of stupid people.

Looks around here.


So true.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I know several ladies who would accept Captain Picard's injection


What's the difference between the Prime Directive and Dr Crusher?  Picard only violated the Prime Directive 7 times
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Idiots. Don't they know the doctor on the Enterprise-D is Beverley Crusher (or Pulaski).
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They don't speak English anyway.

/have you tried to READ the stuff they post on FB?
 
guinsu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: The real kicker: the guy was a Romulan.


His grandfather was Romulan, and for that reason he now stands in prison. Have we become so fearful?

/looked up the transcript
//great episode that gets better with age
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Make them fly back for one court day, fine them on the spot, then require them to return home within 24hrs.

Aloha, Biatches.
 
Koodz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The friend who introduced me to that band died of COVID last summer. She had just turned 40.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Picard Video
Youtube X6oUz1v17Uo
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks Picard would be an awesome ticket agent at the gate? He could check us in and move us along with such aplomb & gravitas: "Ladies & Gentleman, we are about to begin boarding of the good ship lollypop"

"Off you go."

"Cheerio."

"Make it so, good sir."

"Engage, Madam, if you know what I mean."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sell them a fake vaccine card that gets them arrested... hmm....
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In fact, why hasn't anyone started a Star Trek themed airline!?!? I would totally fly that.

Screw you, Delta -- I'm going Delta Quadrant!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Make them fly back for one court day, fine them on the spot, then require them to return home within 24hrs.

Aloha, Biatches.


24 hours? Nah, escort them straight from the courthouse to their deportation canoe. No need to risk airport workers being exposed.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Itsafake.jpg
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I know several ladies who would accept Captain Picard's injection


Yeah, these ladies:

https://fanlore.org/wiki/Patrick_Stew​a​rt_Estrogen_Brigade
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I tried to tell you about how sensitive Hawaii is about fake IDs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Am I the only one who thinks Picard would be an awesome ticket agent at the gate? He could check us in and move us along with such aplomb & gravitas: "Ladies & Gentleman, we are about to begin boarding of the good ship lollypop"

"Off you go."

"Cheerio."

"Make it so, good sir."

"Engage, Madam, if you know what I mean."


Reminds me of when Stewart was on SNL and they did a Star Trek Love Boat sketch.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

guinsu: KodosZardoz: The real kicker: the guy was a Romulan.

His grandfather was Romulan, and for that reason he now stands in prison. Have we become so fearful?

/looked up the transcript
//great episode that gets better with age


Oh yeah, The Drumhead.
Right now I'm rewatching DS9. In the fourth season. Some real good episodes in there. Just watched "Hard Time." Very dark. Great episode.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The penalties for this should be extremely severe. They are deliberately endangering public health.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: Everybody knows that the world is full of stupid people.


Speaking as an American, I'm positive the USA has more than it's fair share of stupid people.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Southern Dandy: puffy999: Everybody knows that the world is full of stupid people.

Speaking as an American, I'm positive the USA has more than it's fair share of stupid people.

[media-amazon.com image 425x488]


Sigh...

Seems really an obscure reference that not everyone gets. But that seems fair, it was a one hit wonder.

"Banditos" The Refreshments
Youtube IfZbFh7qlCQ
 
