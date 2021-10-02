 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   You had me at sun-powered orgasms   (theguardian.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting piece. If she's happy and not hurting anyone, more power to her. The question remains though....is she vaxxed?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Typical Woman preparing for orgasm outside:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Typical Man preparing for orgasm outside:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's the edibles.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What part of Vermont is she from?
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean there's -another- woo-spewer out there starting wildfires?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 Here comes the sun 🎶
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely a radiation vibe.

Fountains Of Wayne - Radiation Vibe (Official Music Video)
Youtube rmqswLKKYyU
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Leave me out of your freaky sex stuff.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to recall a Farscape episode, where Virginia Hey's character had "photogasms"...
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can now see why this person needs unorthodox methods to get off.  Just look at those knees. Yuck.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you sun tan your butthole.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news.  There are tons of sun and step-sun orgasms out there on Pornhub.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's working for her, good.  She's still a loon.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was creatures that got me into the cave in the first place. Spiders to be precise."

God!  Shut up about your vagina already!!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, whatever. Some people have to work for a living.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 314x564]
I can now see why this person needs unorthodox methods to get off.  Just look at those knees. Yuck.


She looks like she's gradually morphing into Iron Maiden's mascot Eddie The Head. 
The lich hungers...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, I'd hold her vibrator for her, but that's just the kind of gentleman I am.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, Moses was a pretty horny guy himself...
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot to unpack here.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: I seem to recall a Farscape episode, where Virginia Hey's character had "photogasms"...


Delvians are sentient plants.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 314x564]
I can now see why this person needs unorthodox methods to get off.  Just look at those knees. Yuck.


Far too sharp.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd feel way better about this if she'd at least brought a good supply of moist towelettes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
Youtube 3mbBbFH9fAg


Won't you cum...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

(DRTFA)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: I seem to recall a Farscape episode, where Virginia Hey's character had "photogasms"...


I didn't read the thread either, for that matter 😏
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "It was creatures that got me into the cave in the first place. Spiders to be precise."

God!  Shut up about your vagina already!!


reporting you for internalized misogyny!
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: I seem to recall a Farscape episode, where Virginia Hey's character had "photogasms"...


Virginia Heyyyyyyy
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll take "Oedipus' Mother" for $800, Alex
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear more about this dry desert cave
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
secureservercdn.netView Full Size



images.perthnow.com.auView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Malkovich Malkovich!

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Armed with only a solar charger, a vibrator and some marijuana gummy bears, I rode out the pandemic - and my fear of spiders - in a California commune

The only way this sentence could be any more typical of The Guardian would be if it had a few typographical errors.
 
