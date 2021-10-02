 Skip to content
(Guardian)   When you hear hoofbeats, think zebras, not horses   (theguardian.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to a five-strong dazzle of zebras

I love it! Did you know the collective term for unicorns is 'a blessing'?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely, if the zebras were to be spotted,

then they wouldn't be zebras.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a collective term for people who see unicorns is a 'psyche unit'.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Surely, if the zebras were to be spotted,

then they wouldn't be zebras.


They'd be pintos. (or roans)
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would never want to move to Texas. But if I had to, I would console myself by having a bunch of zebras and giraffes running around my property.
 
fat boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Leave them alone, what's the worst that could happen?

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
4kigurumi.comView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skybird659: wxboy: Surely, if the zebras were to be spotted,

then they wouldn't be zebras.

They'd be pintos. (or roans)


pintos

And, suddenly, the name one of my family's cats when I was a small child makes sense

/ Family were equestrians or petrol heads or both
// We had a (sadly short-lived) cat named "Esso", so I assumed "Pinto" was named after the car, not the horse with which it shared its marking pattern
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hoofbeats - Rex Trailer
Youtube aJ6LstnPuFA

So very old.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: [4kigurumi.com image 600x900]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wxboy: Surely, if the zebras were to be spotted,

then they wouldn't be zebras.


Dad-joke like typing detected
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have they set up patrols at all the zebra crossings?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Many interesting things have happened in Upper Marlboro in recent years.

In 2014, the Frederick Douglass high school football team recorded a perfect season. In 2019, to celebrate National Pie Day, a local museum hosted a lecture on the "history of pie". This May, the town bought an electric car.

Wow, not much happens in Upper Marlboro, apparently. I mean, if the town buying one electric car is newsworthy in the whole retrospective thing... Sounds like my kinda place.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1175579​1​/Congresswoman-issues-statement-denyin​g-any-role-in-setting-zebras-free
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I usually think crazed foley artist.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Many interesting things have happened in Upper Marlboro in recent years.

In 2014, the Frederick Douglass high school football team recorded a perfect season. In 2019, to celebrate National Pie Day, a local museum hosted a lecture on the "history of pie". This May, the town bought an electric car.

Wow, not much happens in Upper Marlboro, apparently. I mean, if the town buying one electric car is newsworthy in the whole retrospective thing... Sounds like my kinda place.


That's because they don't want to mention things like the town President who violated the Town's procurement ordinance, and then suddenly stepped down and moved out of town.

(She called herself 'mayor', although the town has no mayor;  the next administration passed a town ordinance to say the president can call themselves mayor, but the position is officially President of the Board of Town Commissioners)

And she didn't help things by mentioning the racism that she encountered while she was President, which made it look like the racism was effective in driving her off.

Or the 3 special elections in a year due to that incident, then their replacement moved, then another commissioner died 28 days before the election (2 days late for us to combine them)

Oh... and Frederick Douglass is outside of the town.  As is Jerry Holly's farm, although he owns property in town. (With a sidewalk that people have hurt themselves and then sued the town)

/former Upper Marlboro Town Commissioner
//may end up running again if we don't have 5 candidates by next week
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, and I'm disappointed that I missed the pie lecture at Darnall's Chance
 
