Investment return on university endowments: 50%. Amount that goes to students: 5%
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need to tax endowments.

We also need to tax church donations when a church is beyond a certain size. Sorry, Mormons and Catholics.
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hasn't Harvard been referred to as "a hedge fund with a football team"?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My shocked face. Let me show you it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: We need to tax endowments.

We also need to tax church donations when a church is beyond a certain size. Sorry, Mormons and Catholics.


That was part of Trump's tax plan that was enacted.

Congrats, you're now on the same side as Trump on an issue.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: Congrats, you're now on the same side as Trump on an issue.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I also prefer breathing oxygen and being alive. Boy that's THREE things!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In all fairness, anyone who had money in the stock market last year probably has crazy returns like that.

The question is how much they lost in early 2020 when the market crashed

I'd prefer for all stock transactions to be taxed slightly (like 1%) so those investing for the long-term aren't significantly affected, but you penalize the 'high frequency reading' type stuff
 
Bootysama
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: puffy999: We need to tax endowments.

We also need to tax church donations when a church is beyond a certain size. Sorry, Mormons and Catholics.

That was part of Trump's tax plan that was enacted.

Congrats, you're now on the same side as Trump on an issue.


The fact that you assume a person would be upset about being on the same side of an issue as someone based on their political party and not the issue itself is more telling about you than anything.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, that tracks... Never let a good grift go to waste.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oneiros: In all fairness, anyone who had money in the stock market last year probably has crazy returns like that.

The question is how much they lost in early 2020 when the market crashed

I'd prefer for all stock transactions to be taxed slightly (like 1%) so those investing for the long-term aren't significantly affected, but you penalize the 'high frequency reading' type stuff


Or owned and sold a house.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i dont see the 5% thing. 5% what? arent endowments like trust funds? if they paid out 100% they'd be instantly over.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: We need to tax endowments.

We also need to tax church donations when a church is beyond a certain size. Sorry, Mormons and Catholics.


Thankfully, I don't have a massive penis.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The university from which I have a degree keeps asking for money by email. It has the 2nd largest amount of money of any university in the US. I suggested that this was unseemly, since I am by no means a millionaire. I also informed this idiot fund-raiser that the name I use (my middle name) was not the name he was familiarly calling me (my first name). They kept sending these requests even after I used profanity. I have blocked this fool.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems about right to me.

Universities make about 10x as much as common investors, and they give the little people ten times as much as Business, Churches or Government, namely 10x 5% and 10x 0.05%

I guess that is why they call it a "liberal educution" or a "liberal institution". Some churches used to do it that way, but they have been replaced by schools, universities, teaching colleges, banks, museums and so orth. Today's churches are just small and medium, or corporate, businesses.

Conservative, for-proit universities, schools, churchs and other crap are run as for-profit and thus screw the little people even harder than the liberals and democrats.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Public unis have had to do this bullshiat ever since Reagan's tax cuts took boatloads of federal higher education funding away from states, so states had to choose between 'raise state taxes like crazy, or stock up like crazy in the ol' endowment by selling academically-developed I.P. to private industry'.

/ffs do we need to - at the absolute bare minimum - get back to pre-Reagan taxation policy
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: gar1013: Congrats, you're now on the same side as Trump on an issue.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 568x443]

I also prefer breathing oxygen and being alive. Boy that's THREE things!


You're just salty because you have to admit that Trump had a good idea that none of your socialist heroes would have ever tried to do.

Cry moar.
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootysama: gar1013: puffy999: We need to tax endowments.

We also need to tax church donations when a church is beyond a certain size. Sorry, Mormons and Catholics.

That was part of Trump's tax plan that was enacted.

Congrats, you're now on the same side as Trump on an issue.

The fact that you assume a person would be upset about being on the same side of an issue as someone based on their political party and not the issue itself is more telling about you than anything.


And yet he was clearly upset in his response.

Looks like I was right.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No shiat. Businesses don't typically repay their customers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The university from which I have a degree keeps asking for money by email. It has the 2nd largest amount of money of any university in the US. I suggested that this was unseemly, since I am by no means a millionaire. I also informed this idiot fund-raiser that the name I use (my middle name) was not the name he was familiarly calling me (my first name). They kept sending these requests even after I used profanity. I have blocked this fool.


My alma mater won recognition by somebody or other for the state-of-the-art accounting and tracking system they use to dun rich and poorish alumni. Another one still knows where I live. Three of them are European, have lost track of me, or just are resigned not to waste expensive paper and frankage.
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Public unis have had to do this bullshiat ever since Reagan's tax cuts took boatloads of federal higher education funding away from states, so states had to choose between 'raise state taxes like crazy, or stock up like crazy in the ol' endowment by selling academically-developed I.P. to private industry'.

/ffs do we need to - at the absolute bare minimum - get back to pre-Reagan taxation policy


It's a shame the Dems never controlled the Presidency, House, and Senate all at the same time.

They could do something about that.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: gameshowhost: Public unis have had to do this bullshiat ever since Reagan's tax cuts took boatloads of federal higher education funding away from states, so states had to choose between 'raise state taxes like crazy, or stock up like crazy in the ol' endowment by selling academically-developed I.P. to private industry'.

/ffs do we need to - at the absolute bare minimum - get back to pre-Reagan taxation policy

It's a shame the Dems never controlled the Presidency, House, and Senate all at the same time.

They could do something about that.


if you're referring to the 111th congress' failure to prioritize, i agree
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Ivy League schools could give every single student a 100% free ride, room and board included, and they'd still be making a profit from their investments.  When there are students struggling to get a good education and taking on massive loans to achieve this while these corporations hide behind their tax exempt status, something is seriously wrong.  Of course, other than a few "tokens", those struggling students are rarely allowed to attend ivy schools.
 
