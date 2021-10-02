 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man arrested and mistaken by police for someone else. What's the worst that could happen?   (civilbeat.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These records show that it was HPD that gave him that alias

Sure, or someone who knows Setec Astronomy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good apple to figure out who he was?
 
soupafi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The guy needs to sue for like $100 billion dollars.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One the one hand, he had mental health issues, so the hospital wasn't necessarily the wrong place for him.

On the other hand, Ol' Crazy just hit the jackpot. Seven figures, easily.

And no consequences for any of the cops or hospital staff who didn't do the barest amount of due diligence. Fingerprints? How about photos, or DNA? Wouldn't surprise me if this guy and the other had different blood types, or one was obviously of Hawaiian lineage, while the other was Whitey McWhiteface.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To be fair, "Joshua Spriestersbach" sounds completely made up.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: To be fair, "Joshua Spriestersbach" sounds completely made up.


His name is my name, too.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Castlebury" is the name of every cop who commits a crime on the island.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like they have a distinct lack of good apples.
 
illegal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pay him.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My name is [first name] M [last name]. There is another [FM] M [LN] with a DOB that is 10 days after mine. The guy who is -10 days on me has lots of arrest warrants and stuff where police keep mixing us up. It happened years ago where one of the cops that pulled me over apparently did something in the database that takes two same names with different DOBs and links them as aliases.

The joy of this is I now get to carry a laminated letter on the sheriff department letterhead telling anyone who stops me that I'm not the guy with the arrest warrants. The letter has the jail booking phone number and the LTs on shift know about it, so when anyone calls them it's: "Yeah, the guy with the letter? If his eyes are grey it's not the one with the warrants." The fark up with warrants has brown eyes.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All things considered, I wouldn't mind a couple years in a Hawaiian mental hospital with a nice cash payment at the end of my stay.
 
DVD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: All things considered, I wouldn't mind a couple years in a Hawaiian mental hospital with a nice cash payment at the end of my stay.


__________________________

Caveat:  You'll find out about all the unnatural things that a pineapple can be used for in those two years....
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indy_kid: One the one hand, he had mental health issues, so the hospital wasn't necessarily the wrong place for him.


The warrant he was arrested on was for probation violation. People arrested for violating probation don't get placed in a mental hospital. Also, nobody, not even his own attorneys, believed him when he said his name wasn't Castleberry. Makes me wonder if his name had little or nothing to do with his placement, but it was more a matter of his mental health issues.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DVD: Caveat:  You'll find out about all the unnatural things that a pineapple can be used for in those two years....


I have a pen.

I have pineapple.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The article from months ago actually had more details.  Like that the guy they thought he was already locked up:

https://fark.com/comments/11650168/So​r​ry-about-mistakenly-locking-you-up-in-​a-mental-instuition-for-2-years-but-if​-you-tell-anyone-theyre-going-to-think​-youre-crazy-anyway
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just thought of a Shawshank redemption type scenario. What if cops realized they were wrong but didn't let him out as that would make them look bad.

Sends chills down my spine
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: My name is [first name] M [last name]. There is another [FM] M [LN] with a DOB that is 10 days after mine. The guy who is -10 days on me has lots of arrest warrants and stuff where police keep mixing us up. It happened years ago where one of the cops that pulled me over apparently did something in the database that takes two same names with different DOBs and links them as aliases.

The joy of this is I now get to carry a laminated letter on the sheriff department letterhead telling anyone who stops me that I'm not the guy with the arrest warrants. The letter has the jail booking phone number and the LTs on shift know about it, so when anyone calls them it's: "Yeah, the guy with the letter? If his eyes are grey it's not the one with the warrants." The fark up with warrants has brown eyes.


Sounds like he made use of those 10 extra days.
 
woodjf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DVD: Gentlequiet: All things considered, I wouldn't mind a couple years in a Hawaiian mental hospital with a nice cash payment at the end of my stay.

__________________________

Caveat:  You'll find out about all the unnatural things that a pineapple can be used for in those two years....


It's got ham and pineapple on a pizza crust. It's called a Hawaiian mental hospital.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Doc you've got the wrong guy, my name is Josh, not Tom. Here's my birthrate, address, phone numbers of my relatives, hell you can just go to my Facebook page and see who I am.'

"Yeah, yeah, that's exactly what a crazy person who thinks they are someone else would say. I'm not going to help you with these delusions by taking the time to check Facebook. If you won't accept you are Tom, I can't help you. Well, I'll see you next month then."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: All things considered, I wouldn't mind a couple years in a Hawaiian mental hospital with a nice cash payment at the end of my stay.


Narrator:  In reality he would mind.
 
