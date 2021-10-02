 Skip to content
 
(Wikipedia)   On this day in 1944 the month long Battle the Scheldt began. A vital operation led by the First Canadian Army against well fortified German positions to open the port of Antwerp, the most important link in the supply line for the invasion of Germany   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
Clash City Farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was a hard battle. Here is some rarely seen color footage of Montgomery's troops entering Antwerp after it finally fell to allied forces.

PATTON (1970): Patton meets Montgomery at Messina (Almería)
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And all because Monty was such a slow-poke to clear Belgium and the Netherlands, and Market-Garden was such a moment of fail because the Brits were so slow at getting to Arnhem to relieve the British airborne troops there, it took extra time to get Antwerp open.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "On September 5, SHAEF's naval commander, Admiral Sir Bertram Ramsay advised the Commander of 21st Army Group, General Bernard Montgomery, to make the Scheldt his main priority, stating that as long as the mouth of the river was in German hands, the port of Antwerp was useless. That same day, thanks to Ultra intelligence, Montgomery became aware of Hitler's intention to hold the Scheldt at all costs. However, Montgomery was focused on preparations for the ill-fated Operation Market Garden later that month."

Bernard Montgomery had his ups and downs as a commander.  This was definitely a "Monty, you dolt!" moment.

I have to say how impressive I find the Canadians during this battle.  The Germans opening the dykes turned already sodden ground into marshland or put it under water, leaving behind very narrow avenues of approach and a series of islands with dug in defenses.  Units charging down dykes and causeways at German machine gun nests because that was the only way to take them, the number of mini-amphibious assaults that needed to be made; it's all pretty incredible.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They should've just sent a few waves of B-26s over the island loaded with incendiaries and napalm.  A week of that and any German still alive would surrender gladly
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: And all because Monty was such a slow-poke to clear Belgium and the Netherlands, and Market-Garden was such a moment of fail because the Brits were so slow at getting to Arnhem to relieve the British airborne troops there, it took extra time to get Antwerp open.


And a lot of that slowness can be tied directly to Operation Market Garden.  Monty actually diverted/withheld forces from clearing the Scheldt estuary so he could use them for Market Garden.  Operation Market Garden was a terrible idea for so many reasons.
 
